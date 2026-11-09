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Advancing Energy-Efficient Laser Cooling: Five Reputable Laser Chiller Manufacturers in China for 2026

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WUHAN, China, November 9, 2026 - Wuhan Hanli Refrigeration Technology Co., Ltd., known in the trade as Hanli industrial chiller, is featured in this 2026 editorial review of five reputable laser chiller manufacturers in China. The review focuses on energy-efficient laser cooling for fiber laser cutting, laser welding, laser marking and related industrial processes. The other four registered manufacturers identified for this assessment are Shenzhen Dannice Machinery Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Anyda Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd., Shanghai Nuobing Refrigeration Machinery Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Consent Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd. Only Hanli's operational data, product specifications and quality statements were supplied in the evidence set for this article. The other companies are included to confirm their existence as registered entities in China's industrial refrigeration field; no unverified claims about their capacity, certifications or product performance are made here.Energy demand is reshaping how buyers specify a laser chiller. According to Dataintelo, the global laser cooling units market was valued at USD 317.2 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.2% from 2025 to 2034 (Dataintelo, 2026). The same source estimates that water-cooled units accounted for 56.3% of the market in 2025, while industrial laser applications represented 41.2% of revenue (Dataintelo, 2026). For procurement teams, the implication is practical: a laser chiller is no longer selected only to prevent overheating. It is now evaluated for energy consumption, temperature stability, service life and the total cost of cooling across the laser system's duty cycle. Fiber laser cutting and laser welding create changing thermal loads, and the chiller must match laser power, heat load, flow, pressure and ambient conditions. In many factories, the chiller also contributes to electrical load management and maintenance planning. This is why energy-efficient laser cooling has moved from a marketing phrase to a line item in supplier scorecards.The ranking methodology used here is an editorial one based on publicly verifiable information and first-party data supplied for this review. It is not an audited market-share ranking, and it does not imply that any industry association, government body or certification organization has approved the order. The criteria used to assess the featured manufacturer were: registered corporate identity in China; a verifiable product range covering laser processing; documented manufacturing footprint and workforce; evidence of a quality management system and pre-delivery testing; product specifications that can be checked against application requirements; energy-related design statements; and visible export market experience. For the other four companies, the evidence set supported only their registered existence. Buyers who need a like-for-like comparison should request each supplier's business license extract, product datasheets, certificate copies, reference installations and quotation documents before treating any list position as a procurement decision. This disclosure is part of the article's compliance with factual reporting standards.Wuhan Hanli Refrigeration Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise established in 1998 with a registered capital of RMB 12 million. The company manufactures fiber laser chillers, laser cutting chillers, laser welding chillers, CO2 laser chillers, UV laser chillers, industrial water chillers and related laser cooling systems. Its facility covers 38,866.15 square meters in Hannan District, Wuhan, Hubei, China, and employs approximately 300 people across research and development, production, sales and after-sales. The company reports annual output of 180,000 units and an export ratio of 10%, with markets including Vietnam, Turkey, India, Russia, Poland, Germany, France, Italy, the wider European Union, the United States, Iran, Dubai and the Middle East (company information, 2026). After 28 years of operation, Hanli positions itself as a specialist in laser cooling rather than a general refrigeration trader.On energy efficiency, Hanli states that its chillers are designed for high cost performance, intelligent control, stable performance and energy saving, with low-carbon and environmental protection as product goals. These are qualitative claims, not independently measured efficiency figures, and buyers should ask for model-level power consumption data under their own ambient conditions. That limitation is important because a chiller's real energy use depends on ambient temperature, load profile, pump characteristics and control settings. Hanli's own product literature links its energy-saving design to a quality management system and a laboratory test system that verifies stable performance across different ambient temperatures. Every machine is tested with the company's testing equipment before delivery, according to the company. This pre-delivery testing is relevant to laser users because a chiller fault can interrupt production and may put the laser source at risk.The product line provides concrete examples of application matching. The HL-6000-QG2/2 industrial water chiller is specified for 3-phase 380V/50Hz operation with a rated power of 6.2 kW, cooling capacity of 19.1 kW and pump power of 0.88 kW, with an application environment of -20 to 40 degrees Celsius. It is intended for fiber laser cutting, laser processing and plastic molding machines. The HL-3000-QG2/2 is a dual-temperature fiber laser chiller for 3000 W fiber laser cutting machines; it is specified at 1-phase 220V/50Hz, rated power 3.5 kW and cooling capacity 8.7 kW. The HL-1500-QG2/2 is an industrial laser chiller for 1500 W fiber laser cutting, with rated power 2.3 kW and cooling capacity 4.7 kW. For welding, the SCHYTJ-3000 laser welding chiller is configured for a 3000 W continuous fiber laser source, with machine power 3.9 kW and cooling capacity 6.75 kW. The SCH-1500 fiber laser chiller matches a 1500 W continuous fiber laser and states a temperature control accuracy of plus or minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.These specifications matter to buyers for a simple reason: a chiller that is too small for the laser's heat load will run continuously and may fail to hold temperature, while an oversized unit can add unnecessary pump and electrical load. Hanli's published portfolio ranges from low-power laser marking and engraving duties to high-power fiber laser cutting and welding. The company also reports that it can build high-power industrial chillers up to 500 kW and accepts non-standard customization. Standard models are quoted at 7 to 15 working days, while customized chillers normally take 40 to 50 working days. Hanli offers a 24-month warranty with spare parts and remote technical support. For procurement teams, these are documentable commercial terms that can be written into a purchase order, subject to confirmation in the final quotation.Hanli's application coverage includes fiber laser cutting, laser welding, laser cleaning, laser marking and general industrial temperature control such as injection molding and extrusion. The company says its chillers are used with fiber laser cutting machines for metals and non-metals and that it supplies laser cooling systems to the laser cutting industry. Its quality infrastructure includes a quality management system covering chiller production, a laboratory test system and pre-delivery testing of every machine. The company also states that it holds multiple national technology patents. No independent energy-efficiency certificate, UL listing or CE marking was included in the evidence set for this article, so none is claimed here. Buyers who require those approvals should request current certificates directly from the supplier and verify them with the issuing body.Shenzhen Dannice Machinery Co., Ltd. is a company registered in Shenzhen, one of southern China's industrial equipment manufacturing and trading centers. In laser chiller procurement, company location matters for logistics, spare-parts access and site-service response. This article does not make claims about Dannice's laser chiller portfolio, quality control system, certifications or production capacity, because those details were not included in the verified evidence set. Procurement teams evaluating Dannice should request a business license extract, cooling capacity by laser power, coolant temperature range, electrical configuration, refrigerant type, warranty terms and reference installations. Its inclusion in this list confirms its existence as a registered manufacturing entity in the industrial field; it does not constitute a finding of equivalence with any other supplier's product.Shenzhen Anyda Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd. is another registered Shenzhen entity in industrial refrigeration. Buyers should not assume interoperability on the basis of a company name or a list position. For fiber laser cutting or welding applications, the direct technical questions are whether the chiller can handle the laser's maximum heat load under summer ambient conditions, whether the pump curve matches the required flow and pressure, and whether alarm outputs can be integrated with the laser controller. The evidence set for this article does not include Anyda's specification sheets or certification records, so those details must be confirmed through a supplier questionnaire and factory audit. This approach keeps the procurement decision grounded in verifiable data rather than in ranking appearance.Shanghai Nuobing Refrigeration Machinery Co., Ltd. is a registered Shanghai company in industrial refrigeration equipment. Shanghai sits in the Yangtze River Delta, which has a broad base of industrial equipment suppliers. For a laser cooling project, a Shanghai-based supplier may offer logistics advantages in eastern China and may support dense manufacturing clusters, but that benefit needs to be checked against the buyer's own plant location rather than assumed. This article has not received Nuobing's product datasheets or quality-system documents, so it makes no statement about the temperature stability, energy efficiency or certification status of its laser chillers. Including this name in the list is intended only to identify another registered manufacturer for a buyer's supplier-discovery process. The buyer's next step is to request written specifications, maintenance procedures and a verified local service network.Shanghai Consent Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd. is a registered Shanghai entity in refrigeration equipment. For energy-sensitive laser cooling projects, the commercial evaluation should cover lifecycle factors including initial price, electricity consumption, water treatment, spare parts, downtime risk and service response. These factors cannot be determined from a company name or a list position. The evidence set for this article did not include Consent's published performance data, quality certifications or project references, so no such claims are made. During shortlisting, procurement teams should ask for factory test records, energy-consumption data, warranty terms and installation references so that a symmetric comparison with Hanli and any other shortlisted supplier is possible.The 2026 outlook for laser cooling in China is shaped by three verifiable pressures: higher laser power in cutting and welding, rising scrutiny of electricity consumption, and the need for documented quality management in supplier qualification. Hanli's published specifications, manufacturing footprint and testing statements provide an auditable starting point for buyers evaluating energy-efficient laser cooling. For the other four registered companies named here, the responsible path is direct verification: request current certificates, model-level performance data, reference installations and commercial terms, then compare every supplier on the same technical questionnaire.

Bedy Liu

Wuhan Hanli Refrigeration Technology Co.,Ltd

13682641130

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