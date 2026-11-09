South Korean President Lee Vows To Hire More Firefighters, Expand Investment To Ensure Public Safety

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 9 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday vowed to hire more firefighters and increase investment in strengthening their capabilities to ensure public safety amid diverse disaster risks.

Lee made the pledge during a ceremony marking the 64th Day of Firefighting in the central city of Sejong, attended by government officials, firefighters, those who died while on duty and their bereaved families.

The president stressed the ongoing climate crisis is increasing the diversity and scale of disasters, likely making them more complicated and difficult for firefighters to combat, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Preparing for and responding to changes a step ahead of time would be the way to protect the people's lives and ensure their safety," Lee said.

He pledged to hire more firefighters, strengthen their command system and expand investment to enable them to respond more promptly and systematically to disasters and ensure public safety.

Through the investment, the government plans to harness artificial intelligence (AI) and drones to identify risk factors, and undertake dangerous rescue operations while deploying cutting-edge defense technology to ensure firefighters' safety, including unmanned surface vehicles and high-tech firefighting suits, he said.

"The government will more thoroughly look after the treatment and working conditions of firefighters who dedicate themselves to responding to accidents," Lee said.

"Do not forget that your duties are only complete when you return safely to your families and colleagues."

On Sunday, South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said that the government will review whether it is providing full support for firefighters before asking them to devote themselves to public safety.

Han made the remarks during a government consultation meeting with the ruling party, held a day ahead of the 64th anniversary of the Day of Firefighting.

She also paid tribute to the late Kim Jin-seok, a firefighter who died while responding to a factory fire in Bucheon, west of Seoul, last month.

"There are many things for the government to take care of, but the lives and safety of the public are one of the top priorities. There is nothing that precedes this," Han said.

The prime minister said the government will discuss measures to expand funding for essential areas and personnel expenses, as well as seek measures for issues that need consultations.

Han, meanwhile, vowed to thoroughly inspect preparations for the winter cold, stressing that heavy snow and cold are natural disasters that threaten people's daily lives.