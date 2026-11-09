679 Injured In Firecracker Accidents Across Tamil Nadu During Diwali Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) As many as 679 people sustained injuries in firecracker-related accidents across Tamil Nadu during Deepavali celebrations on Sunday, with 110 victims still undergoing treatment in hospitals, according to figures released by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department on Monday.

Despite widespread rainfall in several parts of the state, Diwali was celebrated with considerable enthusiasm as people dressed in new clothes, exchanged greetings, and burst firecrackers with family members.

However, celebrations were marred by several fire accidents and injuries, prompting emergency calls to fire and rescue personnel across the state.

According to the Fire and Rescue Services Department, its control room received 91 emergency calls between Sunday morning and 9 p.m. Of these, 54 calls were directly related to accidents caused by firecrackers, while the remaining 37 concerned other fire incidents reported from different locations.

Officials said a total of 679 people, including men, women and children, received medical attention following firecracker-related accidents and burn injuries during the festivities.

Of the total injured, 569 people were treated at hospitals and subsequently discharged after receiving the necessary medical care. Those discharged included 329 men, 42 women and 198 children. A substantial number of minors were among those affected by the accidents.

Meanwhile, 110 people who suffered burn injuries while bursting firecrackers continued to undergo treatment at various hospitals across Tamil Nadu. The patients remaining under medical supervision included 86 men, nine women and 15 children.

The figures highlight the risks associated with handling firecrackers, particularly during large-scale celebrations involving children and families. Fire and rescue personnel remained on alert throughout the festival to respond to emergencies and prevent incidents from escalating into major accidents.

Hospitals across the state had also made arrangements to provide immediate treatment to people suffering from burns and other injuries during the celebrations.

The number of emergency calls and hospital admissions underscores the importance of following safety precautions while bursting firecrackers.

Although the festival was celebrated enthusiastically despite unfavourable weather conditions, the injuries reported across Tamil Nadu once again brought attention to public safety concerns associated with Deepavali celebrations.

The authorities have not provided details regarding the severity of injuries among those still hospitalised.