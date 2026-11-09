Deanne Panday Celebrates Diwali Playing Cards Featuring Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Look With Gauri Khan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, November 9 (IANS) Deanne Panday gave fans a glimpse into her Diwali celebrations as she spent the festive evening with Gauri Khan, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and a group of friends.

Sharing a series of pictures from the gathering, Deanne also offered a glimpse of a deck of cards themed around Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'King'.

In the first picture, Deanne is seen posing alongside Gauri Khan and Neelam Kothari. Gauri looks stunning in a white ensemble, while Neelam is seen in a traditional dark green outfit with intricate gold detailing and jewellery. Deanne opted for a glamorous ethnic look for the occasion.

Another picture shows a table surrounded by friends, with all posing for the picture. The photo dump also includes a closer look at a specially designed pack of cards featuring Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' imagery. The cards carry visuals inspired by the upcoming film, with SRK seen in his intense avatar from the movie.

Deanne shared the pictures on her social media account and thanked her friends for the memorable celebration. Her caption read as,“Thank you @mamtaanand10_10 @s1danand for such a lovely night,love you Happy birthday my darling @neelamkotharisoni My sis @ioute_ you are the best,love you forever #diwalinights #blast #happyDiwali”

The Diwali gathering comes amid the growing buzz around Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated action film 'King'. The makers released the movie's first song, Tu Mill Jaaye, on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh's 61st birthday.

The song features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and brings together Arijit Singh, Madhubanti Bagchi and international pop star Ed Sheeran. The track has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Kumaar, while Ed Sheeran has contributed an English rap.

The song also marks Sheeran's Bollywood playback debut. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.

'King' stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, with Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma among others.