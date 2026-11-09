Kiren Rijiju Appreciates Saudi Arabia's Support For Haj Pilgrims, Reaffirms India-Saudi Cooperation For Haj 2027

MENAFN - IANS) Riyadh, Nov 9 (IANS) Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju conveyed India's appreciation for Saudi Arabia's continued commitment to the welfare of the Haj pilgrims, the Indian Consulate General in Jeddah said on Monday.

He further reaffirmed the strong India-Saudi partnership and their shared commitment to ensuring a successful Haj 2027.

According to the Indian mission, Rijiju made the remarks at the Ministerial Conference chaired by Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Saudi's Minister of Haj and Umrah.

He also attended the inaugural ceremony of the 6th Haj Conference and Exhibition in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, along with Indian Consul General in Jeddah Fahad Suri and Joint Secretary (Haj) Mohammad Afzal.

Rijiju further joined other visiting Ministers in an interaction with Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of the Mecca region.

Following his engagements in Jeddah, Rijiu took to X and posted:“Strengthening the India–Saudi Arabia partnership with a shared commitment to the welfare of pilgrims & the successful conduct of Haj 2027. Along with the Consul General of India in Jeddah, Shri Fahad Suri & JS (Haj), Shri Mohd. Afzal, attended the inaugural ceremony of the 6th Haj Conference & Exhibition 2027 in Jeddah, KSA. Participated in the Official Meeting of Heads of Delegation chaired by H.E. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, Minister of Haj and Umrah, KSA.”

On Saturday, Rijiju attended an official dinner reception hosted by Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah.

"Grateful for the warm hospitality & the opportunity to engage with dignitaries, reaffirming our shared commitment to serving pilgrims & enhancing the Haj experience,” Rijiju posted on X.

The Union Minister also visited the iconic Al Rahmah Mosque in Jeddah, widely known as the Floating Mosque, a historic landmark reflecting Saudi Arabia's rich Islamic heritage and architectural grandeur.

Sharing a glimpse of his visit, in a post on X, Rijiju said,“Visited the historic Al Rahmah Mosque in Jeddah, popularly known as the Floating Mosque, situated along the beautiful Red Sea coastline. A remarkable place of spiritual significance and architectural beauty, reflecting the rich Islamic heritage of Saudi Arabia.”

Rijiju arrived in Jeddah on Friday to attend the 6th Haj Conference and Exhibition 2027, participate in signing the bilateral Haj agreement with Saudi Arabia, and review preparations to ensure a safe and comfortable Haj journey for Indian pilgrims next year.