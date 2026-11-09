Body Of Doctor Found Hanging In Bengal Hostel Police Begin Probe As Family Cries Foul Play

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 9 (IANS) The body of a junior doctor was found hanging in the room of a hostel at Nagerbazar on the northern outskirts of Kolkata. The police have begun a probe as the family of the man has alleged that he was either murdered or it was a case of abetment to suicide.

The deceased had been identified as Avijit Sarkar (28). He was currently engaged as the house staff at the state-run N.R.S. Medical College & Hospital at Sealdah in central Kolkata.

Although the police suspect this to be a case of suicide, the family members have claimed that this was either a case of murder or an abetted suicide.

Based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased doctor, the police have started an investigation on these lines.

It is learnt that Abhijit, a resident of Sapjala in Majhergram of Nadia district in West Bengal, completed his MBBS from NRS Medical in 2018 and he was currently working there as a house staff.

He used to stay in a hostel in Nagerbazar area due to work. His family members told media persons on Monday morning that around 4 p.m. on Sunday, the hostel authorities called them and informed them that Abhijit had committed suicide, and his body was found hanging in his room in the hospital. He was rushed to nearby state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The family members have further claimed that Abhijit had been making several suggestive posts on social media for the past few days. After seeing all those posts, the family suspected that the young doctor was suffering from a feeling of extreme insecurity for some reasons. However, the family members did not have any clear information about what exactly prompted the anxiety and tension in him.

The family members have further claimed that Avijit could not have committed suicide as suspected by the police and also claimed that he was either murdered in a planned manner or it was a case of abetted suicide. The family members have reached Nagerbazar Police Station to file a formal complaint in this regard.

The police have claimed that the real cause of death will be clear once the initial autopsy report is available. In addition, the investigating officials are trying to unravel the mystery by examining Abhijit's mobile phone and social media posts.