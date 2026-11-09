Jaipur Horror: Cafe Owner Attacked With Iron Rods By Bike-Borne Men, Shocking CCTV Video Emerges

A shocking video showing a cafe owner being brutally assaulted by a group of motorcycle-borne men in Jaipur has surfaced on social media on Sunday (Nov 8). The victim, identified as Mayank Gopalia, was attacked with iron rods while walking home after work on the night of November 5. The assailants are seen in the video ambushing Gopalia and violently hitting him with iron rods. They can be seen striking him in the head before moving on to his legs and back. He soon passed out and lost consciousness due to the severity of the attack.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Mayank Gopalia, who runs Oven The Bakery Cafe in Vaishali Nagar. He was reportedly returning home on foot after shutting his cafe when he was ambushed by the attackers near his establishment.

The attackers were reportedly waiting along a bend near the café. Two males allegedly charged at Gopalia as he got closer to the location and started beating him with clubs and iron rods. He slumped on the road after the assailants repeatedly beat him in the head.

Even after Gopalia passed out, the attackers were still hitting him, according to the CCTV footage of the event. After then, the assailants and their accomplices-who were allegedly waiting nearby on a motorbike and a scooter-left the scene.

With the assistance of onlookers, Gopalia was taken to a hospital after being discovered laying in a pool of blood. After that, he was treated for severe head injuries at the Fortis Hospital in Jaipur. According to reports, doctors operated on him to cure his wounds.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

Viral Cafe owner brutally beaten in Vaishali Nagar

Mr. Singh (@Askmrsingh) November 8, 2026

The incident came to light after the victim's family began looking for him when he failed to return home and his phone remained unreachable.

CCTV Footage Helps Cops

The family subsequently examined CCTV footage from the area, which reportedly captured the assault. The footage has since surfaced, showing the attackers striking Gopalia repeatedly. Vaishali Nagar police reached the hospital and questioned the victim's family members and cafe employees to gather information about the suspected attackers.

Employees at the cafe claim that the incident might have sprung from a disagreement between coworkers. They believe Shahrukh, the spouse of a worker named Shabana Khan, was responsible for the attack. The staff claimed that Gopalia had received threats to his life after an altercation at the cafe. The person's alleged involvement hasn't been independently proven, though.