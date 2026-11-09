BJP MP Khandelwal Calls Delhi Pollution A Political Conspiracy By AAP

BJP MP Alleges Political Conspiracy Behind Delhi Pollution

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday termed rising air pollution in Delhi a conspiracy by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging vigorous stubble burning in Punjab ahead of Diwali. Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal blamed the past AAP and Congress governments for poor air quality in the national capital, stating that it will take time for the present BJP government to resolve the issue.

Khandelwal said, "This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. Aam Aadmi Party has a government in Punjab, and the people of Punjab are crying for help. Punjab decided to burn stubble vigorously so that Delhi remains polluted on Diwali and they can blame us for it. But the people of Punjab and we know that this political conspiracy was hatched by the Aam Aadmi Party. But our government has already initiated measures to prevent pollution."

"Pollution is not an issue of today. Before us, Sheela Dixit was the Chief Minister for 15 years in the Congress government, then Arvind Kejriwal was the Chief Minister for 10 years in the Aam Aadmi Party government. Today's pollution is their gift because when measures should have been taken to prevent pollution, neither the Congress nor the Aam Aadmi Party government took a single step. Ever since our government was formed, we have worked on all the causes of pollution. It will definitely take some time to fix the pollution in Delhi, where not a single piece of paper has been passed on pollution for 25 years," he added.

Current Air Quality Status in National Capital

A day after Diwali celebrations, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the brink of the 'severe' category on Monday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching the 400 mark at several stations, as thick smog engulfed several parts of the national capital and reduced visibility during the early morning hours. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI around Ghazipur stood at 418, categorised as 'severe', while the reading around Akshardham was 337, falling in the 'very poor' category. According to a report by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) covering the period up to November 8, a total of 4,459 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded in Punjab.

Political Allegations and Data Dispute

Earlier, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also launched a scathing attack on AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that a campaign was being orchestrated to target the Hindu festival of Diwali under the pretext of pollution. Meanwhile, AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the government of manipulating AQI data, asking for "true" numbers for pollution.

Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj alleged that monitoring stations were shut down and 20 new AQI stations were installed in remote, green areas of Delhi. He claimed water is being sprinkled over monitoring stations in polluted spots to manipulate readings. "The government's data is based on fraud. We showed how monitoring stations were shut down, and how 20 new AQI stations were installed in remote, lush green areas of Delhi. Water is being sprinkled directly over the monitoring stations in polluted spots to manipulate the readings. People simply do not trust the government's AQI numbers; I certainly don't," he said, claiming that AQI had crossed 3,000 in several areas.

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