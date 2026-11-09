Bigg Boss 18 Fame Rajat Dalal Shares Heartbreaking News About Pet Dog Ballu Kuch Kamiyan Jeewan..

Fitness influencer and Bigg Boss 18 participant Rajat Dalal is devastated after facing an emotional loss. His beloved Pet Dog Ballu breathed his last after suffering internal injuries due to swallowing some thorns from the plant.

On Sunday, November 8, on Instagram he shared the sad news with his fans.

Rajat Dalal Says Emotional Farewell To His Pet Dog Ballu

He posted some unseen pictures of precious memories with his pet dog along with an emotional note saying that he will always consider him as his child.

His caption read, "BALLU MERA PYARA BETA. 12 June 2026 - 8 Nov 2026. Kuch kamiyan jeewan bhar ke liye reh jati hai."

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A post shared by Rajat Dalal (@rajat_9629)

The emotional caption reflects the bond between the two.

What Happened To Rajat Dalal's Pet Dog Ballu?

He mentioned that on October 31, Ballu ate up the whole plant. But the plant was filled with thorns. The sharp thorns caused huge damage to his intestines. He said that the pet dog was rushed to the hospital and treated but his condition was very critical.

"I felt like he might not recover. On Saturday, November 7 Ballu was running around me but next morning I found out that he was no more."

Condolences From Varun Dhawan And More Celebs

Many celebrities and social media personalities sent their condolences. Actor Varun Dhawan commented a red heart. Samarth Jurel wrote "Om Shanti." Krishna Shroff, Yuvika Chaudhary and Suyyash Rai were also among those who sent their condolences.

Many fans have commented on his emotional post, sending him words of strength and sympathy.