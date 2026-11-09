Fermin Lopez Double Gives Barcelona Comeback Victory Over Atletico Madrid
(MENAFN) Barcelona overturned an early deficit to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday, with Fermin Lopez scoring twice to preserve the Catalan side's three-point advantage at the top of the Spanish La Liga table ahead of the November international break.
The victory marked Barcelona's 11th league win of the campaign, as Lopez found the net shortly before halftime before delivering the decisive goal in the second half.
Both teams started aggressively, creating early opportunities that saw them hit the crossbar within moments of each other. Atletico defender Marc Pubill came close with a header in the sixth minute, only for the ball to strike the woodwork. Barcelona midfielder Pedri produced a similar effort one minute later.
Atletico took the lead in the 10th minute after launching a rapid counterattack. Lee Kang-in sent Julian Alvarez forward on the left flank, with the Argentine attacker then providing the pass for Giuliano Simeone to score with a first-time finish from close to the penalty spot.
Barcelona gradually increased their pressure and found an equalizer just before the break. In the 45th minute, Pedri advanced through Atletico's midfield before locating Lopez near the edge of the penalty area. Lopez's attempted pass struck Marcos Llorente and returned to the Barcelona midfielder, who capitalized on the opportunity by sending a powerful shot into the top corner.
The visitors completed their turnaround in the 66th minute through another combination involving their young attacking players. Lamine Yamal delivered an accurate pass through Atletico's defensive line, allowing Lopez to strike the ball first-time beyond goalkeeper Jan Oblak and put Barcelona ahead 2-1.
Barcelona successfully protected their advantage during the closing stages, collecting all three points and strengthening their position at the summit of the league standings.
The Catalan club now has 33 points from 12 matches, maintaining a three-point cushion over second-placed Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, remains third with 28 points after suffering the defeat.
The victory marked Barcelona's 11th league win of the campaign, as Lopez found the net shortly before halftime before delivering the decisive goal in the second half.
Both teams started aggressively, creating early opportunities that saw them hit the crossbar within moments of each other. Atletico defender Marc Pubill came close with a header in the sixth minute, only for the ball to strike the woodwork. Barcelona midfielder Pedri produced a similar effort one minute later.
Atletico took the lead in the 10th minute after launching a rapid counterattack. Lee Kang-in sent Julian Alvarez forward on the left flank, with the Argentine attacker then providing the pass for Giuliano Simeone to score with a first-time finish from close to the penalty spot.
Barcelona gradually increased their pressure and found an equalizer just before the break. In the 45th minute, Pedri advanced through Atletico's midfield before locating Lopez near the edge of the penalty area. Lopez's attempted pass struck Marcos Llorente and returned to the Barcelona midfielder, who capitalized on the opportunity by sending a powerful shot into the top corner.
The visitors completed their turnaround in the 66th minute through another combination involving their young attacking players. Lamine Yamal delivered an accurate pass through Atletico's defensive line, allowing Lopez to strike the ball first-time beyond goalkeeper Jan Oblak and put Barcelona ahead 2-1.
Barcelona successfully protected their advantage during the closing stages, collecting all three points and strengthening their position at the summit of the league standings.
The Catalan club now has 33 points from 12 matches, maintaining a three-point cushion over second-placed Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, remains third with 28 points after suffering the defeat.
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