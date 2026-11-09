Landslide Kills Woman, Four Children in Gaza Displacement Camp
(MENAFN) A woman and four children lost their lives after a landslide struck tents housing displaced Palestinians in central Gaza late Sunday, while several other people sustained injuries, according to the Civil Defense agency.
Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said a severe storm caused sand and rocks to collapse onto the makeshift shelters in Deir al-Balah.
In a subsequent announcement, the agency confirmed that rescue operations were continuing as teams searched for people who remained missing following the incident.
Civil Defense personnel, assisted by local residents, were working to reach those trapped beneath the debris using basic tools. Their efforts were complicated by a power outage and a shortage of specialized rescue equipment.
Gaza has been experiencing heavy rainfall and powerful winds since Friday evening, creating increasingly difficult conditions for Palestinians living in temporary shelters.
The Government Media Office reported that the storm had flooded more than 70,000 tents and caused dozens of walls to collapse, resulting in injuries and damage to property.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been left dependent on makeshift accommodation after their homes were destroyed during Israel's war on Gaza, which began in October 2023.
Despite the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, restrictions on the entry of construction materials and essential shelter supplies have continued, leaving displaced families exposed to harsh weather conditions.
Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said a severe storm caused sand and rocks to collapse onto the makeshift shelters in Deir al-Balah.
In a subsequent announcement, the agency confirmed that rescue operations were continuing as teams searched for people who remained missing following the incident.
Civil Defense personnel, assisted by local residents, were working to reach those trapped beneath the debris using basic tools. Their efforts were complicated by a power outage and a shortage of specialized rescue equipment.
Gaza has been experiencing heavy rainfall and powerful winds since Friday evening, creating increasingly difficult conditions for Palestinians living in temporary shelters.
The Government Media Office reported that the storm had flooded more than 70,000 tents and caused dozens of walls to collapse, resulting in injuries and damage to property.
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been left dependent on makeshift accommodation after their homes were destroyed during Israel's war on Gaza, which began in October 2023.
Despite the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, restrictions on the entry of construction materials and essential shelter supplies have continued, leaving displaced families exposed to harsh weather conditions.
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