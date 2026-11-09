Trump Says He Knows Little About Reported Rise in Personal Wealth
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he had not been aware of reports claiming his personal fortune had grown by approximately $3 billion, explaining that he rarely pays attention to his financial position.
In an excerpt from an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" program, Trump was questioned about an assessment suggesting his net worth had increased by $3 billion since he returned to the White House.
“Well, so did everyone’s,” he responded.
When interviewer Ross Douthat noted that his own wealth had not experienced a similar increase, Trump replied: “Well, you should have had stock.”
Trump maintained that monitoring his personal fortune was not a priority and said he devoted very little attention to the subject.
“I devote almost no time to my net worth. I don't care,” he said.
“I have a lot of money. And far more than I ever thought I'd have. And I guess it's gone up. I don't even know.”
He explained that one of his sons oversees his financial affairs, adding that he rarely discusses money matters with him.
“I have a son who's a very straight, good guy. He watches over money. I don't even talk to him about it,” he said.
The president also highlighted his existing financial resources and reiterated that he does not receive a salary for serving as president.
According to Forbes estimates, Trump's net worth reached approximately $7.3 billion in September 2025, compared with $4.3 billion the previous year. The increase was largely linked to his cryptocurrency-related business activities.
A subsequent assessment published in September 2026 valued his fortune at around $7 billion, representing an increase of approximately $2.7 billion from before his return to the presidency.
In an excerpt from an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes" program, Trump was questioned about an assessment suggesting his net worth had increased by $3 billion since he returned to the White House.
“Well, so did everyone’s,” he responded.
When interviewer Ross Douthat noted that his own wealth had not experienced a similar increase, Trump replied: “Well, you should have had stock.”
Trump maintained that monitoring his personal fortune was not a priority and said he devoted very little attention to the subject.
“I devote almost no time to my net worth. I don't care,” he said.
“I have a lot of money. And far more than I ever thought I'd have. And I guess it's gone up. I don't even know.”
He explained that one of his sons oversees his financial affairs, adding that he rarely discusses money matters with him.
“I have a son who's a very straight, good guy. He watches over money. I don't even talk to him about it,” he said.
The president also highlighted his existing financial resources and reiterated that he does not receive a salary for serving as president.
According to Forbes estimates, Trump's net worth reached approximately $7.3 billion in September 2025, compared with $4.3 billion the previous year. The increase was largely linked to his cryptocurrency-related business activities.
A subsequent assessment published in September 2026 valued his fortune at around $7 billion, representing an increase of approximately $2.7 billion from before his return to the presidency.
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