Yemeni Army Reports Heavy Houthi Losses, Announces Deaths of Officers
(MENAFN) Yemen’s army said Sunday that a series of military operations targeting Houthi forces had resulted in approximately 267 fighters and commanders being killed, injured or forced to withdraw from the battlefield. The military also confirmed that nine of its officers had lost their lives.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said initial field assessments showed that 97 military vehicles and pieces of weaponry had been destroyed or damaged during the campaign.
According to a statement published on the US social media platform X, government forces carried out 992 operations against Houthi positions and military assets. These included 19 airstrikes, 29 drone attacks and 944 artillery and rocket strikes targeting fighters, reinforcements and equipment.
Al-Nuzaili also reported military progress in Al-Jawf province, as well as along southern and southwestern fronts, although he did not disclose the specific locations captured. He added that clashes were continuing in Marib and Taiz.
The Houthis had not immediately responded to the army's claims.
In a separate announcement earlier Sunday, the military confirmed the deaths of nine officers, among them two field commanders, during the operations. Their funeral ceremonies took place in Marib, but officials did not reveal the locations or dates of their deaths.
The army also issued separate statements reporting attacks against Houthi positions and military vehicles in Marib and Lahj, claiming that the strikes caused casualties without providing specific figures.
Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition announced that its forces had intercepted a Houthi drone and five missiles directed toward Saudi Arabia earlier Sunday.
Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry separately confirmed that falling debris following an attempted attack had caused limited damage to an administrative building belonging to Aramco in Riyadh. No injuries or deaths were reported.
The latest escalation between Yemen's government forces and the Houthis began in July and has resulted in approximately 10,000 people being killed or wounded, according to UN reports.
Yemen has remained in conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa, along with other areas of the country.
A Saudi-led military coalition entered the conflict in 2015 to support Yemen's internationally recognized government, leading to years of fighting and a widespread humanitarian emergency.
The latest wave of violence has ended the relative stability that had continued since 2022, further worsening the country's humanitarian conditions and increasing the challenges facing displaced communities.
Army spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said initial field assessments showed that 97 military vehicles and pieces of weaponry had been destroyed or damaged during the campaign.
According to a statement published on the US social media platform X, government forces carried out 992 operations against Houthi positions and military assets. These included 19 airstrikes, 29 drone attacks and 944 artillery and rocket strikes targeting fighters, reinforcements and equipment.
Al-Nuzaili also reported military progress in Al-Jawf province, as well as along southern and southwestern fronts, although he did not disclose the specific locations captured. He added that clashes were continuing in Marib and Taiz.
The Houthis had not immediately responded to the army's claims.
In a separate announcement earlier Sunday, the military confirmed the deaths of nine officers, among them two field commanders, during the operations. Their funeral ceremonies took place in Marib, but officials did not reveal the locations or dates of their deaths.
The army also issued separate statements reporting attacks against Houthi positions and military vehicles in Marib and Lahj, claiming that the strikes caused casualties without providing specific figures.
Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition announced that its forces had intercepted a Houthi drone and five missiles directed toward Saudi Arabia earlier Sunday.
Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry separately confirmed that falling debris following an attempted attack had caused limited damage to an administrative building belonging to Aramco in Riyadh. No injuries or deaths were reported.
The latest escalation between Yemen's government forces and the Houthis began in July and has resulted in approximately 10,000 people being killed or wounded, according to UN reports.
Yemen has remained in conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa, along with other areas of the country.
A Saudi-led military coalition entered the conflict in 2015 to support Yemen's internationally recognized government, leading to years of fighting and a widespread humanitarian emergency.
The latest wave of violence has ended the relative stability that had continued since 2022, further worsening the country's humanitarian conditions and increasing the challenges facing displaced communities.
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