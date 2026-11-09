Trump Blames Israel Sentiment, Iran War for Republican Election Losses
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Sunday that growing public opposition to Israel, dissatisfaction with the war against Iran and higher gasoline costs were the main factors behind Republican defeats in last week's midterm elections.
During an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes, Trump acknowledged that the conflict had damaged his party's electoral standing, particularly as fuel prices climbed.
"They didn't like the war. They didn't like the fact that gasoline went up," he said.
"There's a great dislike, incredibly, for Israel. There seems to be a dislike for Israel. So you have that, you have the war itself, you have the gas prices, and I think those are the primary reasons," he added.
Although he recognized the political consequences of the conflict, Trump stood by his decision to launch attacks against Iran, insisting he would make the same decision if faced with the situation again.
"My answer is an emphatic yes because you can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he said.
The president also maintained that Washington had emerged victorious from the war and claimed that Tehran was interested in negotiating an agreement to end the conflict.
"We would have had a deal except for this election," he said, arguing that the Democrats' electoral success had made reaching an agreement more difficult.
When asked whether he planned to intensify military operations following the election results, Trump said he had no intention of expanding the conflict.
"I'm not looking to. I don't think there's any reason to," he said.
Trump also reiterated his position that Israel would not exist today without US military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities.
The elections held Tuesday saw Democrats gain control of both chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate, marking a significant political setback for Trump's administration.
During an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes, Trump acknowledged that the conflict had damaged his party's electoral standing, particularly as fuel prices climbed.
"They didn't like the war. They didn't like the fact that gasoline went up," he said.
"There's a great dislike, incredibly, for Israel. There seems to be a dislike for Israel. So you have that, you have the war itself, you have the gas prices, and I think those are the primary reasons," he added.
Although he recognized the political consequences of the conflict, Trump stood by his decision to launch attacks against Iran, insisting he would make the same decision if faced with the situation again.
"My answer is an emphatic yes because you can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he said.
The president also maintained that Washington had emerged victorious from the war and claimed that Tehran was interested in negotiating an agreement to end the conflict.
"We would have had a deal except for this election," he said, arguing that the Democrats' electoral success had made reaching an agreement more difficult.
When asked whether he planned to intensify military operations following the election results, Trump said he had no intention of expanding the conflict.
"I'm not looking to. I don't think there's any reason to," he said.
Trump also reiterated his position that Israel would not exist today without US military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities.
The elections held Tuesday saw Democrats gain control of both chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate, marking a significant political setback for Trump's administration.
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