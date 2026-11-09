Spectrum Business Shows Growth Amid Industry Transformation: Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

Charter Communications and Spectrum Business Focus on Customer Growth, Retention, Operational Performance and the Future

- Jeff KAGAN, Industry AnalystNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The following commentary is from Jeff Kagan, Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Columnist, and Tech Influencer, who has followed the wireless, telecommunications, cable TV, broadband, and technology industries for more than four decades.Here, Kagan examines Charter Communications and Spectrum Business performance and what it may signal about the company's future.Charter Communications recently reported its third-quarter 2026 financial results, and Spectrum Business demonstrated positive performance.Charter, like every major competitor in the cable TV, broadband, and telecommunications industries, is going through a period of significant transformation. New technologies, new competitors, and new business strategies are rapidly changing the marketplace.During these periods of change, some companies maintain their leadership positions and continue growing, while others struggle to adapt. Charter's latest results suggest that Spectrum Business remains one of the stronger performers when it comes to growth and business opportunities.Every major competitor must balance two priorities: continuing to deliver traditional services customers depend on today while making the significant investments and changes necessary to compete in tomorrow's marketplace. This transformation will take time."Who tomorrow's industry leaders will be is still to be determined," says Kagan. "That is why investors, consumers, and business customers of every size need to pay close attention to company performance and make informed decisions about which providers are best positioned for the future."Some competitors are already experiencing serious challenges and customer losses during this transition. This is not unusual.Based on this latest earnings report, Charter Communications and Spectrum Business appear to be in a stronger position as the industry moves through this transformational period.That said, Charter is also reformulating its go-to-market strategy for its core Internet offering, including marketing and distribution. The company plans to further leverage its differentiated mobile and video products and services to drive growth and deliver greater value to customers.This new operating model represents another step in Charter's effort to accelerate growth and strengthen its competitive position.Charter and Spectrum is also targeting approximately $2 billion in annualized run-rate operating expense savings over the next 18 months, in addition to more than $1 billion in anticipated synergies associated with its acquisition of Cox Communications.Kagan says he is impressed by how quickly Charter and Spectrum Business leadership are identifying areas where performance can improve and developing new strategies to stimulate growth."Today, Charter and Spectrum are demonstrating a solid understanding of both the challenges and opportunities ahead," says Kagan. "The marketplace is changing rapidly, and companies must continually rethink how they compete, serve customers, and create new opportunities for growth. Based on what I see today, Charter and Spectrum Business appear to be moving in the right direction."About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Tech Influencer (TechFluencer), and Columnist who follows the companies and technologies transforming business and society, including AI, wireless communications, telecommunications, broadband, pay TV, IoT, and related technology sectors.As a well-known Technology Analyst, Wireless Analyst, and Telecom Analyst, Kagan advises CEOs and senior leadership teams navigating the AI era. He has written thousands of columns and articles translating technology trends into practical business insights.Industry executives have described Jeff Kagan as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry. For more information, visit .Companies interested in speaking with Jeff Kagan are invited to send an email inquiry.Media: This commentary may be used in coverage of this story.Contact:Jeff KaganEmail:...Website:LinkedIn:X:# # #

Jeff Kagan

Industry Analyst, Columnist and Influencer

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Spectrum Business Shows Growth Amid Industry Transformation: Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan News Provided By Jeff Kagan November 09, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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