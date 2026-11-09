'Even Sun Is Not Clearly Visible': Delhi Residents Raise Alarm Over Rising Air Pollution After Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Delhi residents on Monday expressed serious concern over the worsening air pollution in the national Capital, a day after Diwali celebrations, with several people pointing to stubble burning, firecrackers and pollution from neighbouring states as contributing factors.

Residents also urged people to take precautions, particularly to protect children, elderly people and those suffering from respiratory illnesses.

An elderly resident highlighted the severity of the pollution, saying that the situation had become alarming, with even sunlight barely visible through the thick layer of smog.

“Pollution levels in Delhi are extremely high. I have noticed that even the Sun is not clearly visible. This is wrong, and stubble burning in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other areas is contributing to the high pollution levels here,” the elderly man told IANS.

Another Delhi resident appealed to people to celebrate festivals responsibly and remain mindful of the health risks posed by deteriorating air quality.

Describing Diwali as India's biggest and a sacred festival, the local recalled its religious significance, marking the return of Lord Ram after his 14-year exile. However, the resident urged people to take particular care of vulnerable sections of society.

“I would like to urge the people of Delhi to please take care of children and the elderly. Those who suffer from asthma and young children, whose lungs are very delicate, are particularly vulnerable,” the resident told IANS.

Meanwhile, another local expressed concern over the rising pollution levels and alleged that people had failed to take adequate precautions despite warnings.

“Pollution levels in Delhi have become particularly high. Pollution from other neighbouring states is also contributing to the problem here. It started yesterday evening. According to the Delhi High Court's orders, a high alert had been issued, and the AQI has worsened. Despite this, people living here did not pay much attention or take precautions. Instead, they contributed to increasing pollution as much as possible by bursting crackers far beyond the prescribed timeline by the Supreme Court, right into the wee hours of Monday,” the resident told IANS.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality on Monday, with a dense blanket of smog covering several parts of the national Capital during the morning hours and significantly reducing visibility.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer application, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 376, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category.

The worsening post-Diwali pollution has once again raised concerns over public health, particularly for children, senior citizens and people with pre-existing respiratory conditions.