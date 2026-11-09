Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely In Seven TN Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in seven districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, as atmospheric disturbances continue to influence weather conditions across the state.

According to the weather department, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall at isolated places. Similar weather conditions have also been forecast for the Karaikal region of Puducherry.

The department attributed the prevailing weather conditions to an atmospheric circulation over the Comorin Sea and adjoining areas, along with a trough extending from southern Tamil Nadu to the east-central Arabian Sea.

These weather systems are expected to trigger widespread atmospheric instability, resulting in thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several parts of the state.

The meteorological centre has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and rainfall at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

Other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive light rainfall at a few places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its surrounding areas are expected to experience generally cloudy skies throughout the day, with light rain or thundershowers likely at isolated locations.

The latest forecast follows significant rainfall recorded across Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu during the previous 24 hours.

According to rainfall data released by the weather department, Parimunai and Maduravoyal in Chennai recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Nungambakkam and Tondiarpet in Chennai, along with Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district, recorded approximately 8 cm of rainfall during the same period.

The continuing spell of rainfall has brought several districts under the influence of unstable weather conditions, with the possibility of further showers in coastal and southern regions.

The weather department's forecast indicates that rainfall activity could remain concentrated in the Cauvery delta districts and adjoining coastal areas, while intermittent thunderstorms are expected elsewhere. Residents, particularly those in districts facing heavy rainfall, have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and strong winds.