Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor As She Celebrates Diwali With Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Neetu Kapoor celebrated Diwali with her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt while remembering her late husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

The 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actress shared a glimpse of the festive celebrations on social media, offering a peek into the family's Diwali festivities. The occasion also brought back memories of Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in April 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a picture in which she is seen posing alongside Ranbir and Alia. A photograph of Rishi Kapoor can also be seen hanging on the wall in the background. In the picture, Neetu and Alia are seen smiling as they pose with Ranbir, making it a special family moment. Rishi's photograph in the background added an emotional touch to the festive picture, bringing back memories of the late actor.

Neetu, who has often spoken about keeping her husband's memories alive, continues to cherish the special moments spent with him.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marked Diwali this year at their new residence, Krishna Raj Bungalow. The 'Raazi' actress gave a peek into the family's festive celebrations by sharing a series of pictures on social media, with their daughter Raha emerging as the centre of attention.

Alia posted several photographs from the celebrations on Instagram. One of the pictures captured a heartwarming family moment, with Raha seen kissing both Alia and Ranbir on their cheeks.

Another photograph showed the little one extending her hand as a pandit tied a moli around Ranbir's wrist before the Diwali puja. The series also featured Alia performing the festive rituals and posing in a green lehenga choli.

Ranbir opted for a traditional look in a white kurta-pyjama, while daughter Raha complemented her father in a matching white outfit. On the other hand, Alia stunned in a light green lehenga.

Alongside the images, Alia wrote,“The light of my life Happy Diwali to you and yours. Hope you're surrounded by lots and lots of love.”