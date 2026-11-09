Preity Zinta Shares Glimpse From Her Diwali Celebrations With Husband Gene Goodenough

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations with husband Gene Goodenough, extending heartfelt festive wishes to everyone celebrating the festival of lights.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her Diwali celebrations with her husband, family and friends. She wished for love, light, happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives, now and always.

“Happy Diwali to all of you who celebrate from all of us who are celebrating. May all your lives be filled with love, light, happiness and prosperity now and always. Ting,” Preity wrote in the caption.

It was in 2016 that Preity married her American partner Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

She moved to Los Angeles following the marriage. In 2021, she and her husband became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

Talking about the actress, Preity made her comeback in the Hindi film industry after a long gap with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Batwara 1947'.

Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of British India and the division of Punjab, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, and Isha Sandhir. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

She was earlier seen in the 2018 film“Bhaiaji Superhit”, an action comedy film directed by Neerraj Pathak. The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

Preity was last Vibe action thriller comedy film written, produced and directed by Kunal Khemu, who also stars in the film alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir in her debut role.

It is Khemu's second film as a writer and director after 2024's Madgaon Express and an over three-decade-long career as an actor, as well as his producing debut. This film has been developed as a spin-off of Kunal's previous film as a director, where Hardik, played by himself, was present in a special appearance.