Eknath Shinde Celebrates Diwali With Drought Affected Jalna Farmers

Eknath Shinde visits drought-affected families in Jalna

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday will visit drought-affected farming families in Moujpuri in Jalna district on Monday, where he will speak with them and share Diwali snacks and a meal. In a post on X, Shinde highlighted the role of farmers in the state's economic push and emphasised the state governemnt's dedication towards them. "Farmers are the backbone of the state's economy. We have always stood firmly by farmers in every crisis. In that spirit, I will visit drought-affected farming families in Moujpuri in Jalna district today and speak with them. I will also share Diwali snacks and a meal with them, joining in the festive joy. We are always committed to ensuring that the lamp of contentment shines in every farmer's home!" he said.

Government commitment to supporting farmers

The visit comes a day after Shinde, speaking in Mumbai, announced that Maharashtra ministers would celebrate Diwali with farmers facing crisis and drought conditions on Monday. "They should not have a dark Diwali but should celebrate with other common people," he had said. Shinde said the government was extending assistance to affected farmers, including Rs 5,000 as immediate relief, and assured that other benefits related to drought would also be provided.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that to enable farmers to celebrate Diwali, the government has deposited Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of around 1.5 crore farmers. "The process of depositing the money is still underway." He added that farmers' electricity bills have been waived, along with outstanding electricity bill arrears.

Future relief and conservation measures

"Several schemes have also been introduced to provide relief to the rural population, while more schemes will be implemented in the coming period," his office said.“Water conservation works will be undertaken on a large scale. Efforts will also be made to address various issues, including people's health concerns,” the Chief Minister said. Chief Minister Fadnavis further said that he and his colleagues had come to the village with the objective of spending the Diwali festival in a manner that would give courage and reassurance to farmers facing difficulties. (ANI)

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