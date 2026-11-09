RKLB Stock Climbs Overnight Ahead Of Earnings - Bulls Bet Neutron Delay Is Priced In Amid Fresh Progress



Q3 revenue is expected to rise about 10% sequentially and 72% year-over-year to $257 million.

Neutron's debut was delayed until 2027, with CEO Peter Beck prioritizing reliability before announcing a revised launch target. Electron's 100th mission is scheduled no earlier than Nov.14.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) climbed nearly 2% overnight ahead of Monday's earnings, as the company reported fresh Neutron progress and retail bulls bet the rocket's launch delay was already priced in.

RKLB stock surged 15% to $53.07 on Friday, its best session since June, but still finished the week down 3%.

RKLB Q3 Preview

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, Rocket Lab's revenue is expected to rise 10% to $257.18 million, according to Koyfin. Losses are forecast to widen at the operating level, with the EBITDA loss reaching $20.76 million from $8.83 million and the EBIT loss increasing to $31.08 million from $18.71 million. The GAAP loss per share is expected to narrow to $0.07 from $0.08.

On a year-over-year basis, the outlook points to stronger revenue and narrower losses. Revenue is expected to rise about 72% to $257.3 million, according to Fiscal AI. The loss per share is forecast to narrow to $0.02 from $0.06, while the EBITDA loss is expected to shrink to $20.4 million from $21.62 million.

The revenue estimates fall within Rocket Lab's guidance of $250 million to $265 million. The company also forecast an adjusted EBITDA loss of $17 million to $23 million and entered the quarter with a record $2.36 billion backlog.

Neutron Clears A Step Toward Its Debut

“Neutron's Stage 1 Forward Dome has been built and cured,” Rocket Lab said on X, marking progress on a component behind the rocket's latest launch delay.

The dome has completed its heat-and-pressure processing cycle after coming off the automated fiber placement machine. It will now undergo analysis and material tests to confirm its quality and strength before moving toward first-stage tank assembly.

Last month, CEO Peter Beck said tiny air pockets, known as voids, had formed between carbon composite layers in an earlier dome. The defects appeared in thicker sections introduced during a design change and could weaken the structure.

Rocket Lab reproduced the problem in testing, adjusted its manufacturing process and successfully used the revised method on an aft dome before building the replacement forward dome. The investigation and rebuild pushed Neutron's first launch into 2027.

The company aimed to complete dome construction and inspections before the first quarter of 2027, followed by first-stage assembly, water-pressure tests and cryogenic testing during the quarter. Beck said completing those milestones would help Rocket Lab set a revised launch target.

“In the meantime I'd rather show you real-time progress than give you a date that I might have to walk back,” he said. Beck also pointed to long-term customer demand as a reason to prioritize reliability.“Those customers understand that a reliable rocket is far more valuable than an early one and we're grateful for their trust,” he said.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB has been consistently 'neutral' over the past month amid 'normal' message volume.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of November 9 | Source: Stocktwits

“I think we dip tomorrow and after market we rip for earnings. Neutron delay is already priced in,” one user said.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user highlighted Rocket Lab's broader space-services opportunity.“Rocket Lab will be like 'Amazon' for B2B space services,” the user said.

View this Stocktwits post

A separate user warned about further Neutron setbacks, acquisition complications or disappointing earnings.“I remain bearish on RKLB's near-term risk/reward despite its long-term business potential,” the user said.

Rocket Lab Readies Electron's 100th Flight

Additionally, Rocket Lab is preparing for Electron's 100th mission,“The Mountain God Rises,” with liftoff scheduled no earlier than Nov.14. The flight will carry a QPS-SAR satellite for Japan's QPS into a 575-kilometer low Earth orbit from Launch Complex 1.

The company is also supporting a mission to Mars. Its Blue spacecraft was scheduled to perform its nine-minute engine burn on Saturday, while Gold's maneuver is scheduled for Monday. The burns will send the twin spacecraft toward Mars for NASA and the University of California, Berkeley's ESCAPADE mission.

Launched in November 2025, the twin spacecraft will study how the solar wind strips away Mars' atmosphere, highlighting Rocket Lab's capabilities beyond launches.

RKLB stock has declined 24% year-to-date.

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