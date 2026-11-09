Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Apologizes Over Infidelity, Faces Independent Probe
(MENAFN) Nvidia founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang issued an apology Sunday to his wife, family, employees and shareholders after acknowledging that he had been unfaithful to his wife, accepting responsibility for the personal and professional repercussions of his conduct.
In an email addressed to Nvidia staff, Huang admitted that his behavior had caused pain to his wife and children, stressing that there was “no excuse” for what he had done.
“I am deeply sorry,” he wrote, taking responsibility for the harm inflicted on his family and the breach of trust resulting from his actions.
Huang expressed remorse over failing to return the affection, dedication and support his family had consistently provided throughout his life. He said he hoped to regain their confidence and give them the opportunity to recover from the situation with time.
The Nvidia chief also addressed the company's workforce, directors, commercial partners and investors, acknowledging that his conduct had fallen short of the standards expected of someone in his leadership position.
“Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life,” he wrote, reiterating his dedication to the company and promising to make efforts to restore the confidence of those connected to it.
His message also covered national security issues raised in recent reports. Huang confirmed that Nvidia's board had launched an independent investigation, expressing full backing for the inquiry and his willingness to cooperate with its proceedings.
He further emphasized his determination to safeguard Nvidia's interests and contribute to US national security, while expressing pride in his American identity.
At the end of his email, Huang called on the public to avoid holding his family responsible for his personal choices and asked that their privacy be protected.
The apology followed reports published Sunday alleging that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had supervised the preparation of a classified intelligence assessment cautioning senior Trump administration officials about Huang's alleged close ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.
The assessment was reportedly prepared under Rubio's direction during the spring and distributed among senior national security officials with high-level security clearances before US President Donald Trump's bilateral visit to China in May.
The investigation originated from electronic surveillance of Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who has no family connection to the Nvidia CEO. She previously held a senior executive position at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center operator that acquired advanced artificial intelligence chips while facing a federal investigation into the alleged illegal transfer of semiconductors to mainland China.
After intelligence personnel sought to identify an American citizen whose communications with Alice Huang indicated an intimate relationship, a review revealed that the individual was Jensen Huang. US counterintelligence agencies subsequently determined that China's Ministry of State Security had recruited Alice Huang to work as an operative.
Jensen Huang was initially left out of the official delegation accompanying Trump on his China visit. However, after media coverage drew attention to his absence, Trump reportedly stepped in and arranged for the Nvidia executive to join Air Force One during a refueling stop in Alaska. The president also praised him as "the Great Jensen Huang."
Trump ultimately chose not to introduce restrictions against Huang or Nvidia, considering the chipmaker's dominant position in the market important to America's economic rivalry and the stability of its financial markets.
In an email addressed to Nvidia staff, Huang admitted that his behavior had caused pain to his wife and children, stressing that there was “no excuse” for what he had done.
“I am deeply sorry,” he wrote, taking responsibility for the harm inflicted on his family and the breach of trust resulting from his actions.
Huang expressed remorse over failing to return the affection, dedication and support his family had consistently provided throughout his life. He said he hoped to regain their confidence and give them the opportunity to recover from the situation with time.
The Nvidia chief also addressed the company's workforce, directors, commercial partners and investors, acknowledging that his conduct had fallen short of the standards expected of someone in his leadership position.
“Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life,” he wrote, reiterating his dedication to the company and promising to make efforts to restore the confidence of those connected to it.
His message also covered national security issues raised in recent reports. Huang confirmed that Nvidia's board had launched an independent investigation, expressing full backing for the inquiry and his willingness to cooperate with its proceedings.
He further emphasized his determination to safeguard Nvidia's interests and contribute to US national security, while expressing pride in his American identity.
At the end of his email, Huang called on the public to avoid holding his family responsible for his personal choices and asked that their privacy be protected.
The apology followed reports published Sunday alleging that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had supervised the preparation of a classified intelligence assessment cautioning senior Trump administration officials about Huang's alleged close ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.
The assessment was reportedly prepared under Rubio's direction during the spring and distributed among senior national security officials with high-level security clearances before US President Donald Trump's bilateral visit to China in May.
The investigation originated from electronic surveillance of Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who has no family connection to the Nvidia CEO. She previously held a senior executive position at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center operator that acquired advanced artificial intelligence chips while facing a federal investigation into the alleged illegal transfer of semiconductors to mainland China.
After intelligence personnel sought to identify an American citizen whose communications with Alice Huang indicated an intimate relationship, a review revealed that the individual was Jensen Huang. US counterintelligence agencies subsequently determined that China's Ministry of State Security had recruited Alice Huang to work as an operative.
Jensen Huang was initially left out of the official delegation accompanying Trump on his China visit. However, after media coverage drew attention to his absence, Trump reportedly stepped in and arranged for the Nvidia executive to join Air Force One during a refueling stop in Alaska. The president also praised him as "the Great Jensen Huang."
Trump ultimately chose not to introduce restrictions against Huang or Nvidia, considering the chipmaker's dominant position in the market important to America's economic rivalry and the stability of its financial markets.
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