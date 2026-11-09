Trump Backs Hegseth, Kennedy Amid Democratic Impeachment Push
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his support Sunday for two Cabinet officials facing possible impeachment efforts from Democrats, describing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as “very fine people.”
Speaking to journalists in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump praised Kennedy as “a very popular guy” and defended Hegseth's handling of the war with Iran.
Addressing the criticism directed at Hegseth, Trump argued that the defense secretary's only two alleged failures amounted to “winning two wars,” referring to the conflict with Iran and the US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump called on Democrats to concentrate on more important national concerns, urging them to “gotta get back to the country.”
His comments came as the House of Representatives prepared for an expected vote this week on whether to impeach Hegseth. The defense secretary has pledged to resist the initiative and responded by publishing a series of defiant videos on social media.
Trump Says Vance Should Have More Clearly Backed Iran War
Trump also addressed criticism surrounding Vice President JD Vance's comments connecting Republican setbacks in the midterm elections to the war with Iran. The president said many people had objected to Vance's remarks and suggested that the vice president should have voiced more explicit support for the military campaign.
At the same time, Trump rejected suggestions that the comments had caused disagreements between the two leaders. He maintained that a widely circulated mini-essay Vance published on Nov. 4 on the US social media platform X, examining the results of the 2026 midterm elections, had not damaged their relationship or exposed divisions within the administration.
“A lot of people didn’t like his comments. But not me,” he said.
Trump added that he agreed with most of Vance's arguments but believed the vice president should have directly addressed whether the administration would make the same decision to enter the war if given another opportunity.
Trump said the appropriate response to that question should be yes.
Before the conflict began, Vance had voiced concerns about the prospect of military action against Iran. However, his subsequent statement did not explicitly defend the administration's decision to launch the war.
Instead, he argued that anyone who believed the military campaign justified its political consequences, including the possibility of Republicans losing control of the Senate for the next six years, should clearly explain that position.
“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, then do so,” Vance wrote, stressing the importance of having an honest debate that recognizes the potential electoral consequences.
He concluded that the reasons behind the Republican losses were already evident and said any genuine assessment of the party's future had to begin by acknowledging that reality.
Speaking to journalists in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump praised Kennedy as “a very popular guy” and defended Hegseth's handling of the war with Iran.
Addressing the criticism directed at Hegseth, Trump argued that the defense secretary's only two alleged failures amounted to “winning two wars,” referring to the conflict with Iran and the US military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump called on Democrats to concentrate on more important national concerns, urging them to “gotta get back to the country.”
His comments came as the House of Representatives prepared for an expected vote this week on whether to impeach Hegseth. The defense secretary has pledged to resist the initiative and responded by publishing a series of defiant videos on social media.
Trump Says Vance Should Have More Clearly Backed Iran War
Trump also addressed criticism surrounding Vice President JD Vance's comments connecting Republican setbacks in the midterm elections to the war with Iran. The president said many people had objected to Vance's remarks and suggested that the vice president should have voiced more explicit support for the military campaign.
At the same time, Trump rejected suggestions that the comments had caused disagreements between the two leaders. He maintained that a widely circulated mini-essay Vance published on Nov. 4 on the US social media platform X, examining the results of the 2026 midterm elections, had not damaged their relationship or exposed divisions within the administration.
“A lot of people didn’t like his comments. But not me,” he said.
Trump added that he agreed with most of Vance's arguments but believed the vice president should have directly addressed whether the administration would make the same decision to enter the war if given another opportunity.
Trump said the appropriate response to that question should be yes.
Before the conflict began, Vance had voiced concerns about the prospect of military action against Iran. However, his subsequent statement did not explicitly defend the administration's decision to launch the war.
Instead, he argued that anyone who believed the military campaign justified its political consequences, including the possibility of Republicans losing control of the Senate for the next six years, should clearly explain that position.
“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, then do so,” Vance wrote, stressing the importance of having an honest debate that recognizes the potential electoral consequences.
He concluded that the reasons behind the Republican losses were already evident and said any genuine assessment of the party's future had to begin by acknowledging that reality.
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