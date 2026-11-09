Pope Leo XIV Urges National Unity, Stronger Democracy in Argentina
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV called on Argentina to strengthen national unity, protect democratic principles and restore confidence in public institutions during his first official address in the country on Sunday.
Speaking at the Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires before President Javier Milei, Cabinet members, parliamentary leaders, provincial governors, Supreme Court judges and diplomatic representatives, the pontiff highlighted Argentina’s serious social and economic difficulties, urging greater dialogue, cooperation and reconciliation.
Delivering his speech in Spanish, Leo XIV stressed that economic policies should prioritize people's needs rather than place financial interests above human welfare.
“The economy should be at the service of the person, and not the person at the service of the economy,” he said.
He also raised concerns about the damaging impact of criminal organizations, illegal trafficking and corruption, warning that these activities undermine public safety and weaken social stability.
“Organized crime, human trafficking networks, the smuggling of arms and drugs as well as corruption damage social coexistence, fuel violence, and divert resources necessary for the common good,” he said.
The Pope argued that addressing these challenges requires coordinated efforts by state institutions, supported by effective governance and a strong commitment to public responsibility.
“This strength also depends on the personal integrity of those entrusted with the responsibility to govern, for corruption erodes citizens’ trust in their institutions.”
Although he refrained from directly criticizing political figures, his remarks appeared to reflect concerns over growing divisions within Argentina and the social consequences of extensive austerity policies. Such measures have affected several sectors and groups, including retirees, people with disabilities, education, cultural activities and scientific research.
Leo XIV also recognized Argentina’s historical and cultural identity, pointing to its natural wealth, national heritage and human capabilities. He referred to influential literary figures, including Martin Fierro and Jorge Luis Borges, while also celebrating the country's cultural traditions through references to tango and the celebrated singer, songwriter, composer and actor Carlos Gardel.
One of the most strongly applauded sections of the address centered on the importance of respecting people with different political and social views. The pontiff emphasized that democratic institutions become stronger when citizens engage in constructive dialogue and recognize their shared national interests.
“Democracy is also strengthened through our daily conduct in public life: in a willingness to listen, in the careful use of language, in the patient pursuit of consensus, and in the ability to recognize those who think differently as fellow countrymen with whom we share a common destiny.”
The speech represented the main political event of the Pope’s busy first day in Argentina, following his arrival from Uruguay. His earlier engagements included a visit to the Casa Rosada, a private discussion with President Milei and an official ceremony during which he received the keys to Buenos Aires.
The pontiff also reflected on the significance of visiting the birthplace of his predecessor, Pope Francis, highlighting the former leader's Argentine roots and the influence of his homeland throughout his years leading the Catholic Church.
“For twelve years, the universal Church listened to the voice of an Argentine pontiff who carried with him -- in his memory and in his heart -- the places, the people and the faith he received here,” he shared, drawing another wave of unanimous applause when Pope Francis was mentioned.
He described his own arrival as a symbolic return along the path previously taken by Francis, whose journey from Argentina eventually became closely connected with the wider Catholic community.
“Today, as I succeed him in the Petrine ministry, I am, in a sense, retracing his steps in reverse, coming to the homeland where Pope Francis began a story that would eventually become intertwined with that of the entire Church.”
Speaking at the Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires before President Javier Milei, Cabinet members, parliamentary leaders, provincial governors, Supreme Court judges and diplomatic representatives, the pontiff highlighted Argentina’s serious social and economic difficulties, urging greater dialogue, cooperation and reconciliation.
Delivering his speech in Spanish, Leo XIV stressed that economic policies should prioritize people's needs rather than place financial interests above human welfare.
“The economy should be at the service of the person, and not the person at the service of the economy,” he said.
He also raised concerns about the damaging impact of criminal organizations, illegal trafficking and corruption, warning that these activities undermine public safety and weaken social stability.
“Organized crime, human trafficking networks, the smuggling of arms and drugs as well as corruption damage social coexistence, fuel violence, and divert resources necessary for the common good,” he said.
The Pope argued that addressing these challenges requires coordinated efforts by state institutions, supported by effective governance and a strong commitment to public responsibility.
“This strength also depends on the personal integrity of those entrusted with the responsibility to govern, for corruption erodes citizens’ trust in their institutions.”
Although he refrained from directly criticizing political figures, his remarks appeared to reflect concerns over growing divisions within Argentina and the social consequences of extensive austerity policies. Such measures have affected several sectors and groups, including retirees, people with disabilities, education, cultural activities and scientific research.
Leo XIV also recognized Argentina’s historical and cultural identity, pointing to its natural wealth, national heritage and human capabilities. He referred to influential literary figures, including Martin Fierro and Jorge Luis Borges, while also celebrating the country's cultural traditions through references to tango and the celebrated singer, songwriter, composer and actor Carlos Gardel.
One of the most strongly applauded sections of the address centered on the importance of respecting people with different political and social views. The pontiff emphasized that democratic institutions become stronger when citizens engage in constructive dialogue and recognize their shared national interests.
“Democracy is also strengthened through our daily conduct in public life: in a willingness to listen, in the careful use of language, in the patient pursuit of consensus, and in the ability to recognize those who think differently as fellow countrymen with whom we share a common destiny.”
The speech represented the main political event of the Pope’s busy first day in Argentina, following his arrival from Uruguay. His earlier engagements included a visit to the Casa Rosada, a private discussion with President Milei and an official ceremony during which he received the keys to Buenos Aires.
The pontiff also reflected on the significance of visiting the birthplace of his predecessor, Pope Francis, highlighting the former leader's Argentine roots and the influence of his homeland throughout his years leading the Catholic Church.
“For twelve years, the universal Church listened to the voice of an Argentine pontiff who carried with him -- in his memory and in his heart -- the places, the people and the faith he received here,” he shared, drawing another wave of unanimous applause when Pope Francis was mentioned.
He described his own arrival as a symbolic return along the path previously taken by Francis, whose journey from Argentina eventually became closely connected with the wider Catholic community.
“Today, as I succeed him in the Petrine ministry, I am, in a sense, retracing his steps in reverse, coming to the homeland where Pope Francis began a story that would eventually become intertwined with that of the entire Church.”
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