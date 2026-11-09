Trump Predicts Ukraine Takes New Territorial Shape After Russia War
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Ukraine’s borders would look different once its war with Russia comes to an end, adding that he expected the conflict to be resolved in the near future.
Speaking during an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes, Trump said the United States was nearing a deal aimed at ending the fighting. However, he did not explain what territorial changes might be included in a potential agreement.
"I think we're going to have it done and I think it's going to happen and they're going to end up with a little bit different shape," he said.
Trump pointed to disagreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a major obstacle to diplomatic efforts, arguing that tensions between the two leaders had made negotiations more difficult.
"I believe that that war is going to end and it's going to end soon, and the only reason it's going to end is because of me," he said.
When questioned about whether Putin was deliberately extending the negotiations, Trump dismissed the suggestion and maintained that his administration had taken a firm approach toward Moscow.
"There's been nobody that's been tougher on Russia than me," he said, referring to sanctions and trade-related measures imposed against Russia.
The US president also defended his decision to permit Russian oil exports, despite criticism that allowing the shipments had reduced economic pressure on Moscow.
Trump said the US was still providing weapons to Ukraine, while stressing that European countries were purchasing the military equipment from Washington rather than receiving it for free.
"I give it to Europe, sell it at full price and they pay us," he said.
Commenting on reports that Ukraine's access to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network had been limited, Trump said he was unaware of who had made the decision.
"I can't tell you who turned it down. I can tell you ultimately he turned it back up and so they have it," he said.
He further stated that he had not seen evidence showing that the satellite service's connection speeds had been intentionally reduced.
Speaking during an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes, Trump said the United States was nearing a deal aimed at ending the fighting. However, he did not explain what territorial changes might be included in a potential agreement.
"I think we're going to have it done and I think it's going to happen and they're going to end up with a little bit different shape," he said.
Trump pointed to disagreements between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a major obstacle to diplomatic efforts, arguing that tensions between the two leaders had made negotiations more difficult.
"I believe that that war is going to end and it's going to end soon, and the only reason it's going to end is because of me," he said.
When questioned about whether Putin was deliberately extending the negotiations, Trump dismissed the suggestion and maintained that his administration had taken a firm approach toward Moscow.
"There's been nobody that's been tougher on Russia than me," he said, referring to sanctions and trade-related measures imposed against Russia.
The US president also defended his decision to permit Russian oil exports, despite criticism that allowing the shipments had reduced economic pressure on Moscow.
Trump said the US was still providing weapons to Ukraine, while stressing that European countries were purchasing the military equipment from Washington rather than receiving it for free.
"I give it to Europe, sell it at full price and they pay us," he said.
Commenting on reports that Ukraine's access to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite network had been limited, Trump said he was unaware of who had made the decision.
"I can't tell you who turned it down. I can tell you ultimately he turned it back up and so they have it," he said.
He further stated that he had not seen evidence showing that the satellite service's connection speeds had been intentionally reduced.
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