Estonian FM: Putin Is The Only One Who Can Stop War, Ukraine Must Join NATO

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said this in an interview with Polish broadcaster TVP World, Ukrinform reports, citing Postimees.

Tsahkna said he was cautious about peace plans, as numerous ideas and promises had been put forward over the past year, but there was still insufficient evidence that Russia genuinely wanted to end the war.

"The only person who can stop the war is Putin. I think the ceasefire currently under discussion would be the first indication of whether there is any room at all for negotiations. Another point is that no one can make deals behind our backs, without our involvement, or decide Europe's fate without Europe itself," Tsahkna said.

In his opinion, Putin wants not only Ukraine but also changes to the European security architecture. Tsahkna cited Russia's demand that NATO troops be withdrawn from its borders as an example.

"This is absurd, because these troops and our defense plans, which we adopted in Vilnius just over two years ago, are intended to protect Europe and NATO from Russia. So there is really nothing new about this. But the main point is that no one can agree on our security without our involvement," he said.

Tsahkna said Europe could not act as a neutral mediator between Ukraine and Russia, since it supports Ukraine and is putting pressure on Russia. It is important for EU member states to maintain a common position and consider tightening sanctions to exert further pressure on Russia. He added that countries outside the EU, such as the United Kingdom and Norway, should also be taken into account.

Zelensky and Estonian president discuss achieving peace in Ukraine

Speaking about Ukraine's long-term security, Tsahkna said that full NATO membership would be the most effective security guarantee.

"We already have NATO. And if you ask how we see this, Ukraine should actually become a NATO member state, a full-fledged member. If we want lasting peace in Europe, we must get rid of these neutral zones or 'grey zones' between Russia and NATO. This is the most effective security guarantee," Tsahkna said.

The minister stressed that Ukraine is the largest and strongest military force in the region and that security guarantees for Ukraine are important for other countries in the region as well.

Tsahkna noted that there could be no question of withdrawing NATO troops or negotiating with Russia over how European countries should defend themselves.

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