Argentine Police Arrest Suspect Over Death Threats Against Pope Leo XIV
(MENAFN) Argentine security forces have detained a 49-year-old man suspected of threatening to kill Pope Leo XIV, with the arrest taking place just hours before the pontiff's scheduled arrival in the country.
The State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE) confirmed that the suspect was apprehended less than a day after authorities received information about the alleged threats. The operation was conducted by the Argentine Federal Police following instructions from Adrian Gonzalez Charvay, a judge at the Federal Court in Campana.
The investigation began on Friday afternoon after the Federal Police's Counter-Terrorism Investigation Unit received a warning about a telephone call containing threats against the pope's life.
Following the alert, cybercrime specialists and field investigators identified a property believed to be connected to the individual responsible. Police subsequently raided the residence and arrested the suspect.
During the operation, officers confiscated three mobile phones, including the device allegedly used to make the threatening call. They also recovered a drone, which authorities are examining to determine its technical and operational capabilities.
The suspect faces preliminary charges related to anonymous threats and public intimidation with alleged terrorist intentions.
Pope Leo XIV arrived in Argentina on Sunday after completing a visit to Montevideo, Uruguay. His program includes several days in the country, with his departure scheduled for Nov. 11 from Ezeiza International Airport, heading to Lima, Peru.
The visit represents the first time a pope has traveled to Argentina in 39 years. President Javier Milei designated the papal visit an event of national interest and introduced localized public holidays to help accommodate the large gatherings and public activities expected throughout the pontiff's stay.
The State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE) confirmed that the suspect was apprehended less than a day after authorities received information about the alleged threats. The operation was conducted by the Argentine Federal Police following instructions from Adrian Gonzalez Charvay, a judge at the Federal Court in Campana.
The investigation began on Friday afternoon after the Federal Police's Counter-Terrorism Investigation Unit received a warning about a telephone call containing threats against the pope's life.
Following the alert, cybercrime specialists and field investigators identified a property believed to be connected to the individual responsible. Police subsequently raided the residence and arrested the suspect.
During the operation, officers confiscated three mobile phones, including the device allegedly used to make the threatening call. They also recovered a drone, which authorities are examining to determine its technical and operational capabilities.
The suspect faces preliminary charges related to anonymous threats and public intimidation with alleged terrorist intentions.
Pope Leo XIV arrived in Argentina on Sunday after completing a visit to Montevideo, Uruguay. His program includes several days in the country, with his departure scheduled for Nov. 11 from Ezeiza International Airport, heading to Lima, Peru.
The visit represents the first time a pope has traveled to Argentina in 39 years. President Javier Milei designated the papal visit an event of national interest and introduced localized public holidays to help accommodate the large gatherings and public activities expected throughout the pontiff's stay.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment