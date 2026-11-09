Weride To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Friday, November 20, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, WeRide Inc. (“WeRide” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: WRD; HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2026 on Friday, November 20, 2026, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 20, 2026 or 9:00 P.M. Hong Kong Time on the same day to discuss the results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: WeRide Inc. Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

English Registration Link:

Chinese Simultaneous Interpretation Registration Link (listen-only mode):

All participants are required to complete the online registration in advance using the links provided above. During the registration, participants may select either the English or Chinese simultaneous interpretation options. Please note that the Chinese simultaneous interpretation line will be available in listen-only mode. Upon successful registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing the relevant dial-in details and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been deployed in over 60 cities across 13 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in nine markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Spain, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's Change the World lists in 2023, 2025, and 2026, and to the Fortune Future 50 list in 2025.

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