Costa Rica Weather Update: Trade Winds Pick Up As Low-Pressure System Moves Away

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According to the latest forecast from Costa Rica's National Meteorological Institute (IMN), atmospheric conditions across the national territory are set to transition this Monday, November 9.

The low-pressure system that has influenced regional weather patterns over recent days is now moving westward away from the country, leading to a overall reduction in rainfall and an uptick in trade winds starting Monday afternoon.

Key Weather Highlights for Monday

Sky Conditions: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies across most regions throughout the day.

Wind Trends: Strengthening trade winds (vientos alisios) expected to pick up intensity starting Monday afternoon.

Nighttime Outlook: Rain activity will taper off substantially by evening, with no significant precipitation expected overnight.

Regional Breakdown 1. Central Valley, Northern Zone & Central Pacific

While overall rainfall is decreasing, localized showers and isolated rain showers remain likely across higher elevations during the afternoon. These showers may extend into lower-altitude areas within the Central Valley, the Northern Zone, and the Central Pacific coast.

2. Caribbean, North Pacific & South Pacific Regions

Rainfall in these regions will be predominantly confined to mountainous areas. Coastal areas are expected to stay relatively dry with variable cloud cover.

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