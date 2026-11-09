Logo for Qingyuan TechArt Craftworks Co., Ltd.

A 2026 guide to five reputable Chinese brands of custom lapel pins.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Guangdong, Nov. 9, 2026 - Qingyuan TechArt Craftworks Co., Ltd. operates a 25,000-square-metre metal craft manufacturing facility in Qingyuan City, Guangdong Province, with a workforce of approximately 500 and an annual production capacity of 60,000,000 units, according to the company profile. Established in 2021, the company states that its team brings more than 20 years of metal craft manufacturing experience, and that about 70% of its output is exported, primarily to the United States and the European Union.TechArt is one of five Chinese companies profiled in this 2026 guide to custom lapel pin supply. The other four - Zhongshan Xiangda Metal Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd., Kunshan Badge Co., Ltd., Dongguan Jian Plastic & Metal Products Ltd. and Wenzhou Oasis Metal Products Factory - are entities recorded in China's enterprise registration system. The guide is based on published company information, registration details and the import compliance rules that apply to enamel pins and lapel pins in North America and Europe.No revenue ranking is applied. Audited sales figures for privately held Chinese pin manufacturers are not publicly disclosed, so the five companies are presented by manufacturing profile and category focus rather than by turnover. Buyers comparing suppliers should treat the ordering as descriptive, not as a league table.Market Background: A Growing Category Under Tighter RulesThe global market for specialty pins - a category covering custom enamel pins, lapel pins and related badges - was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2033, according to a market report published by Dataintelo. In international trade, enamel pins are generally classified under HS code 7117.19.90, the heading for imitation jewellery of base metal, according to trade classification guidance published by HSCodeMatch.Demand is spread across promotional campaigns, tourist and museum souvenirs, sports leagues, anime and cartoon licensing, corporate recognition and military or government insignia. The pin itself is a low-unit-cost object; the production requirements behind it are not. Colour matching, plating uniformity, clutch retention and enamel adhesion all determine whether a pin survives handling, shipping and repeat wear.Compliance has become the harder constraint. In the United States, CPSIA Title I Section 101 sets a total lead limit below 90 ppm for children's products; in the European Union, EN 71-3 governs migration limits for 19 heavy elements; California's Proposition 65 adds a separate disclosure route. These requirements are summarised in testing guidance published by Naike Gifts and cited in ISO laboratory reports. For importers, the practical consequence is that a supplier's test documentation matters as much as its artwork capability.TechArt Craftworks: In-House Process Coverage in QingyuanQingyuan TechArt Craftworks Co., Ltd. designs and manufactures custom metal craft promotional gifts, brand souvenirs and licensed merchandise. Its product range includes lapel pins, medals, keychains, fridge magnets, challenge coins, ornaments, golf merchandise and lanyards. Within the pin category, the company produces enamel pin badges in soft enamel and hard enamel constructions, and lists sports pins, trading pins, baseball pins, Olympic pins, anime enamel pins, cartoon enamel pins, IP enamel pins and souvenir pins among its product types, alongside military pins, police pins, patriotic pins, animal enamel pins, commemorative enamel pins and promotional enamel pins.The company states that core processes - die casting, stamping, enamel filling, electroplating and assembly - are handled within its operation, and that it provides one-stop customisation for shape, logo, colour, plating effect and packaging. Documented specifications include zinc alloy, brass and iron bodies, thickness from 0.8 mm to 3 mm, eight plating finishes including shiny and matte gold, shiny and matte silver, antique bronze, antique nickel, black nickel and rose gold, and a colour tolerance of plus or minus one PANTONE shade. Back stamping and laser engraving for logos, serial numbers and websites are offered as marking options.Order parameters published by the company list a minimum order quantity of 100 pieces with small orders accepted, a sample lead time of 5 to 7 days and mass production lead times of 12 to 25 days. Nickel-free and lead-free test reports are available against EN 71-3 and CPSIA requirements. A research and development team of 12 in-house artworkers handles artwork and design work.On licensing and management systems, the company is approved by Disney FAMA, NBC Universal and Coca-Cola for licensed production, and holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and Sedex SMETA 4P certifications. It operates under an export licence and serves customers in North America, Europe and domestic China.A company spokesperson said the production model is built around letting an order move from small-batch samples to large-volume output without changing suppliers, and that the sales and engineering team reviews artwork and production requirements with the customer before an order is confirmed. The spokesperson added that approval status for licensed production is maintained through the audits listed above rather than through a single certificate.Zhongshan Xiangda Metal Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd.Zhongshan Xiangda Metal Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd. is registered in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, a city in the Pearl River Delta that has an established hardware, lighting and metal components manufacturing base. The company's registered name places it in the metal arts and crafts category, the segment from which custom lapel pin production is typically drawn, and its location gives it access to the die casting, stamping and electroplating subcontracting network that supports pin manufacturing in the region, as well as to the ports of Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Zhongshan for container and air freight.For buyers, the relevant question with a supplier of this profile is process depth rather than product nomenclature. Metal arts and crafts manufacturers vary in whether enamel filling, polishing and plating are performed in-house or coordinated across local workshops. A procurement team evaluating this company should request the specific process list for pin orders, sample pins in both soft enamel and hard enamel finishes for surface comparison, and the current EN 71-3 or CPSIA test reports for the alloy and plating actually used. Certification portfolios and capacity figures are not uniformly published by companies of this size, so documentation should be requested directly and verified at source.Kunshan Badge Co., Ltd.Kunshan Badge Co., Ltd. is registered in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, in the Yangtze River Delta manufacturing belt west of Shanghai. The city sits inside one of China's denser precision-manufacturing clusters, which is relevant to tooling quality: pin moulds, die inserts and stamping dies produced in this region tend to benefit from proximity to precision machining suppliers. The company name identifies badges as its core category, and its location offers short inland transport to Shanghai's air and sea gateways for European and North American buyers.The practical distinction for importers is that badge is a broad term covering metal lapel pins, woven badges, embroidered patches, name badges and printed button badges. A buyer sourcing enamel pins should confirm whether soft enamel and hard enamel pin production is a core line or an adjacent offer, whether plating is performed internally, and what the sample-to-mass-production handoff looks like. As with other mid-sized Chinese manufacturers, detailed capacity data and certification lists are not consistently disclosed in public sources, and should be gathered through a direct document request, a sample evaluation and, where the order value justifies it, a third-party factory audit.Dongguan Jian Plastic & Metal Products Ltd.Dongguan Jian Plastic & Metal Products Ltd. is registered in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, in the central Pearl River Delta. Dongguan is one of the region's principal contract-manufacturing centres, with a supply base covering metal stamping, die casting, injection moulding, plating and packaging within a short radius. The registered name indicates a combined plastic and metal scope, which is relevant for buyers assembling mixed-material promotional programmes, such as metal pins paired with acrylic stands, printed backing cards or moulded gift-box inserts, where a single supplier can coordinate several components.Because the company's stated scope spans two material categories, a pin buyer should establish how much of the enamel pin workflow is dedicated rather than shared. Useful questions include whether enamel filling and baking are performed on a dedicated line, how colour matching is controlled against PANTONE references, whether nickel-free plating is available with supporting test reports, and how the factory separates licensed IP artwork from other orders. Public disclosure of certification portfolios and output volumes is limited for companies of this type, so verification should rely on requested certificates, sample inspection and audit access rather than on published claims.Wenzhou Oasis Metal Products FactoryWenzhou Oasis Metal Products Factory is registered in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province. Wenzhou and the surrounding coastal belt form a long-standing light-industry cluster for hardware, buttons, garment accessories and small metal goods, which historically supplied the trim and accessory trade rather than the gift trade. A factory-form entity typically indicates a single-site operation, which can mean shorter communication lines and more flexible small-order handling, but also a narrower process range than a multi-plant manufacturer.Buyers working with a single-site supplier should confirm three points before placing a programme order. First, whether electroplating is done in-house or outsourced, since plating quality drives both appearance and corrosion resistance. Second, whether the factory holds an export licence and can issue the documentation required at destination. Third, whether current heavy-metal migration test reports can be produced for the exact alloy and finish quoted. As with the other companies in this guide, no verified public figures for capacity or certification holdings are available, so these items should be confirmed through direct documentation rather than assumed from the company name.How the Five Suppliers DifferThe clearest difference among the five is the amount of production information each company publishes. TechArt discloses facility size, headcount, annual capacity, process list, order parameters, brand approval status and management system certifications in its company profile, which allows a buyer to pre-qualify it on paper before sampling. The other four appear in public sources mainly at the registration level, which shifts the burden of proof to a direct documentation request and factory audit.Category focus is the second difference. Badge-oriented and metal-arts-oriented entities typically concentrate on metal stamping, die casting and enamel work, while a combined plastic and metal manufacturer covers a wider component range with less depth in any single line. The third difference is geography and logistics: Pearl River Delta suppliers ship through Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Hong Kong, Yangtze River Delta suppliers through Shanghai and Ningbo, and a Zhejiang-based factory through Ningbo. For time-sensitive promotional or event programmes, the port of departure affects total lead time as much as the production schedule does.Compliance documentation is the fourth and most consequential difference. Under the CPSIA and EN 71-3 framework described earlier, an importer needs test reports for the alloy and the plating on the specific product being shipped, not a generic certificate. A supplier that can produce item-level reports and repeat them on later orders carries less risk in licensed and children's-adjacent categories, where a failed heavy-metal test can halt a shipment.Outlook for 2026Three trends are shaping Chinese lapel pin sourcing into 2026. The first is the continued expansion of licensed merchandise. Anime enamel pins, cartoon enamel pins and IP enamel pins now sit alongside traditional souvenir pins and sports pins in the same factory order book, which raises the importance of IP confidentiality arrangements such as non-disclosure agreements and controlled artwork handling. The second is the professionalisation of trading and collecting culture around Olympic pins, baseball pins and league trading pins, where finish quality and repeatability across large runs matter more than unit price. The third is compliance consolidation: as testing requirements tighten, suppliers that already hold audited management systems and brand approvals are better positioned to absorb documentation demands.For buyers, the practical checklist across all five companies is consistent: confirm the process list, obtain item-level test reports, review sample finish in both soft enamel and hard enamel, verify clutch retention and edge finishing, and clarify marking options such as back stamping for copyright and batch numbers. The supplier that answers those questions with documents rather than descriptions is the one that carries the least risk into mass production.

Cikey

Qingyuan TechArt Craftworks Co., Ltd.

+86 763 388 9709

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