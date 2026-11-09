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A Closer Look at Leading Manufacturers and the Growing Demand for Food Grade Silica

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 9, 2026--Certification coverage, application engineering and supply continuity are becoming increasingly important factors in China's food-grade silica industry. As food manufacturers face more demanding requirements for product safety, regulatory compliance and supply-chain transparency, suppliers are expected to offer more than consistent material quality. This article examines five Chinese companies active in the silica sector and highlights the capabilities procurement teams should consider when evaluating potential suppliers.​China's Food-Grade Silica Industry: Market BackgroundChina's food-grade silica industry continues to evolve in 2026, driven by growing demand for functional food ingredients and stricter quality-control requirements. Food-grade silica is a form of amorphous silicon dioxide (SiO2), commonly identified by CAS No. 7631-86-9 and used as an anti-caking agent, flow aid, carrier and filtration aid in food and related industries. In international food-additive applications, it is widely associated with E551 Food Grade Anti-caking Agent.​Also known as food-grade white carbon black in the Chinese market, silica is used in powdered foods, seasoning blends, milk powder, solid beverages, edible oils, pet food and selected pharmaceutical applications. Depending on the manufacturing process and product specifications, different silica grades serve different functional purposes. Colloidal Silicon Dioxide Food Grade, precipitated amorphous silica and other specialized grades should therefore be evaluated according to their intended applications rather than treated as interchangeable products.​For international buyers, regulatory documentation is equally important. A complete Food Grade Silica MSDS, batch-specific certificate of analysis, traceability records and applicable food-additive compliance documents help manufacturers assess product suitability and maintain consistent quality throughout production.​Assessment Methodology and ScopeThis editorial overview examines five Chinese companies active in the silica and related materials industry: Shandong Zhonglian Chemical Co., Ltd., which markets its food-grade range under the Zhonglian Food Silica brand; Hubei Huifu Nanomaterial Co., Ltd.; Fujian Xinna Zhengsheng New Material Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Fushite Silicon Material Co., Ltd.; and Guangzhou Jibisite Technology Industrial Co., Ltd.​The companies are reviewed according to five general considerations: regulatory and certification documentation, manufacturing and quality-management systems, product portfolio and application coverage, publicly available industry experience, and supply-chain and customization capabilities.​This is an editorial industry overview rather than an official ranking endorsed by a trade association, regulatory authority or certification body. The companies are introduced in a practical procurement context, and their inclusion does not imply that they offer identical products or have equivalent food-grade qualifications. Where publicly verifiable information is limited, buyers are encouraged to conduct direct verification before supplier qualification.​1. Zhonglian Food SilicaShandong Zhonglian Chemical Co., Ltd. is the overseas sales and brand-operation subsidiary of Zhongqi (Guangdong) Silicon Material Co., Ltd. The group's predecessor business dates back to 2006, and the company was listed on the Guangdong Equity Exchange in 2021. It specializes in precipitated amorphous silica and operates a reported 17,000-square-metre manufacturing facility, with annual silicon dioxide capacity of approximately 50,000 metric tons. The company also reports operating intelligent production lines at its Guangzhou manufacturing base. Its food-grade product range is marketed under the Zhonglian Food Silica brand.​Certification and Regulatory ComplianceZhonglian Food Silica reports a comprehensive management-system and product-compliance framework. Its management certifications include ISO 9001:2015, ISO 22000:2018 and FSSC 22000 Version 6.0, while FAMI-QS Version 6.0 covers relevant feed-ingredient applications. These systems provide a foundation for customers seeking ISO Certified Food Grade Silica suppliers with documented quality-management and food-safety procedures.​The company also reports holding HALAL and OU Kosher certifications, supporting buyers looking for Halal Food Grade Silica and Kosher Food Grade Silica for markets with specific religious requirements. Its product documentation references China's GB 25576-2020 and GB 2760 requirements, relevant US FDA 21 CFR 172.480 provisions and FCC monographs, as well as EU Regulation 231/2012 purity criteria for E551 and Regulation 1333/2008 provisions governing food-additive uses.​For buyers searching for GB 25576 Compliant Food Grade Silica or FDA GRAS Food Grade Silica, it is important to verify the precise product grade, intended application, regulatory basis and applicable use conditions. GRAS status and regulatory compliance should be assessed against the relevant substance identity and conditions of use rather than interpreted as a general certification covering every product.​The company also references JECFA evaluations and USP-NF, EP and JP pharmacopoeial specifications where applicable, providing additional documentation for customers evaluating food, feed and pharmaceutical-related applications.​Product Quality and Manufacturing ControlAccording to company-provided information, its food-grade silica products have SiO2 content ranging from 96% to 99.8%, depending on grade. The company reports internal heavy-metal control limits that are stricter than certain national requirements, including iron at or below 5 ppm, lead at or below 0.1 mg/kg and arsenic at or below 1 ppm.​Its quality-control programme is described as a 26-step inspection process covering the product lifecycle, supported by an in-house microbiology laboratory and batch traceability from raw materials to finished products. The company also reports holding 45 patents covering production and preparation technologies, environmental protection, energy efficiency, powder processing and automated packaging.​For international procurement teams, these measures are relevant when reviewing Food Grade Silica MSDS documents, batch-specific certificates of analysis, heavy-metal test results and other supporting quality records.​Product Portfolio and Application CoverageZhonglian Food Silica offers a range of precipitated silica products for anti-caking, flow improvement, adsorption, carrier and filtration applications. Its portfolio includes general-purpose anti-caking grades, functional grades for specialized processing requirements, application-specific products for bakery ingredients, seasonings and beverage powders, edible-oil adsorbents, export-oriented grades and customized solutions.​In powdered food production, Food Grade Amorphous Silica can help improve powder flow and reduce caking when the grade and dosage are appropriately selected. Applications include salt, powdered sugar, bouillon, milk powder, seasoning blends and instant beverages. The company's products are also positioned for Silica for Solid Beverage applications and as a Silica Carrier for Flavors, vitamins and botanical extracts.​For customers evaluating FCC grade silica for non-dairy creamer, the relevant technical factors include oil absorption, particle-size distribution, moisture control and compatibility with the overall formulation. Product selection should be supported by application testing rather than purity data alone.​Beyond conventional food applications, the company also offers silica products for edible-oil adsorption and filtration. These include Silica for Vegetable Oil Degumming, applications involving Silica for Animal Oil, frying-oil treatment and Beer Filtration Silica. The appropriate grade depends on the target impurities, filtration conditions and processing requirements.​The company further identifies pharmaceutical-related applications, including Pharmaceutical Glidant Silica and Silica for Capsule Filling, where applicable pharmacopoeial specifications and customer-specific qualification procedures must be considered. Buyers seeking Food Grade Hydrated Silica or Colloidal Silicon Dioxide Food Grade should confirm the manufacturing process and exact grade availability, as these terms do not automatically describe the same product category as precipitated silica.​For pet-food manufacturers, Silica for Pet Food Anti-caking is another relevant application. Buyers should confirm feed-grade or food-grade regulatory status according to the intended product category and destination market.​Application Experience and Customer CooperationThe company cites several application projects and customer relationships. According to its information, it completed an on-site audit by Nestlé in October 2025 and subsequently became an approved supplier for specified pet-food and wet- and dry-mixing applications.​Other reported examples include a long-term supply relationship with COFCO for improving tomato-powder flowability, supplying adsorbent silica for Yihai Kerry refining operations involving degumming and trace-metal removal, and developing particle-size solutions for HaiDiLao beef-tallow filtration. The company reports that the latter optimization improved filtration efficiency by approximately 40%.​It also identifies Zoilsil58GS filtration products used in brewing operations associated with Snow Beer and Budweiser. These cases illustrate the different technical requirements involved in powdered-food processing, edible-oil refining and beverage filtration.​Zhonglian Food Silica reports serving more than 400 downstream customers and exporting to over 20 countries, with exports accounting for approximately 70% of its output.​Supply Capability and Buyer ConsiderationsThe company's public product information is primarily focused on precipitated silica. Buyers requiring fumed silica or specialized colloidal grades for high-clarity, rheology-sensitive or other technically demanding systems should confirm availability and conduct application-specific trials before placing bulk orders.​Zhonglian recommends side-by-side sampling and accelerated stability testing before material substitution. According to the company, stocked products generally ship within three to ten days, while customized orders require approximately ten to twenty days.​Overall, the company's reported combination of manufacturing scale, certification coverage, product variety and application experience makes it a supplier worth evaluating for food-grade silica procurement. Final qualification should nevertheless be based on current certificates, product specifications, independent test results and successful production trials.​2. Hubei Huifu Nanomaterial Co., Ltd.Hubei Huifu Nanomaterial Co., Ltd., operating under the HIFULL brand, is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in fumed nanomaterials. Its main product categories include hydrophilic and hydrophobic fumed silica, fumed titanium dioxide and fumed alumina. The company reports more than 20 years of industry experience, research and development capabilities, and a portfolio of multiple fumed silica grades for applications in coatings, adhesives, silicone materials and other industrial sectors.​Its public product information also identifies food-grade fumed silica as part of its portfolio. For buyers considering this supplier, the key qualification points include the exact food-grade product specification, applicable food-additive regulations, manufacturing controls and batch-level testing documentation. Food applications should be evaluated separately from the company's broader industrial fumed-silica business.​3. Fujian Xinna Zhengsheng New Material Co., Ltd.Fujian Xinna Zhengsheng New Material Co., Ltd. is associated with Hengdian Group Zhejiang Xinna Material Science and Technology Co., Ltd. and operates in the silica materials industry. Public company and exhibition information describes its production of silica for applications including tires, footwear, silicone rubber, coatings, toothpaste and feed additives.​The company has reported a broad manufacturing and quality-management framework, including ISO-related management systems, FAMI-QS and food- and feed-related production qualifications. Its disclosed production capacity and application coverage indicate a diversified silica business rather than a portfolio limited to food additives.​For procurement teams, the key step is to distinguish between general industrial silica, feed-grade silica and food-grade products. Buyers should request the relevant food production licence, product-specific specifications, applicable GB 25576 documentation and batch test reports before considering the material for direct food applications.​4. Zhejiang Fushite Silicon Material Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Fushite Silicon Material Co., Ltd. is part of the Fushite Group, a Zhejiang-based manufacturer involved in organic silicon and related silicon-based materials. Public company information describes the group's activities in silica, silicone rubber, silicone oil and other chemical materials.​Its background in silicon-based material production provides a broader industrial context for evaluating the company. However, buyers should not assume that every silica product in its portfolio is suitable for food applications. The specific manufacturing process, purity profile, food-additive compliance and production-site controls need to be confirmed for each intended grade.​Procurement teams evaluating Zhejiang Fushite should request product-specific regulatory documents, heavy-metal and microbiological test results, and confirmation of whether the company offers food-grade silica with the required particle-size and performance characteristics.​5. Guangzhou Jibisite Technology Industrial Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Jibisite Technology Industrial Co., Ltd. is included in this industry overview as a company identified in the original supplier research. However, independently verifiable public information regarding its precise corporate profile, manufacturing facilities and food-grade silica product range remains limited.​Before proceeding with supplier qualification, buyers should confirm the company's registered Chinese name, manufacturing address, business scope and whether it manufactures silica directly or operates as a distributor. Relevant documents should include a valid business licence, production qualifications, product specifications, a Food Grade Silica MSDS and batch-specific certificates of analysis.​A factory audit, product sampling and production-scale application trial are recommended before any long-term supply agreement is considered.​Market Developments and Industry ImpactThree major factors are shaping China's food-grade silica market in 2026.​First, regulatory compliance and documentation are becoming increasingly important. Products supplied to the European market need to meet applicable E551 purity and use requirements, while US-market applications require assessment against relevant FDA provisions and FCC specifications. In China, GB 25576 and GB 2760 requirements are important references for applicable food-additive products. Suppliers with well-maintained regulatory files can help customers reduce documentation gaps and simplify market-entry procedures.​Second, application specialization is becoming a stronger competitive factor. Anti-caking performance in milk powder, carrier functionality in liquid flavours and filtration efficiency in edible oils involve different technical requirements. Particle-size distribution, specific surface area, oil absorption and moisture characteristics can all affect finished-product performance. Consequently, the ability to provide application-specific technical support is becoming as important as nominal SiO2 purity.​Third, supply continuity and customization are influencing procurement decisions. Domestic manufacturing, stable raw-material sourcing, reliable production schedules and flexible packaging options can help food manufacturers manage inventory and reduce supply-chain risks. For international buyers, export documentation and consistent batch quality are also essential parts of supplier evaluation.​Buyer Decision CriteriaBefore selecting a food-grade silica supplier, procurement teams should consider the following points:​. Regulatory suitability: Confirm that the product meets the applicable food-additive requirements in the destination market.​. Product identity: Verify whether the material is precipitated silica, fumed silica, hydrated silica or another specific form of silicon dioxide.​. Quality documentation: Request a current Food Grade Silica MSDS, batch-specific certificate of analysis, heavy-metal results and microbiological test reports.​. Certification scope: Check the validity and scope of ISO, FSSC, HALAL, Kosher and other relevant certificates. A company-level management certificate should not be treated as proof that every product is food-grade.​. Application performance: Match the grade to its intended use, such as anti-caking, flavour carrying, oil adsorption, filtration or pharmaceutical processing.​. Supply capability: Confirm production capacity, lead times, packaging specifications, traceability and the supplier's ability to support customized requirements.​. Trial verification: Conduct laboratory testing and production-scale trials before approving a new material for regular use.​A supplier's technical specification is an important starting point, but successful application testing and consistent batch performance are essential for long-term cooperation.​OutlookChina's food-grade silica sector is moving toward more specialized applications, stronger documentation practices and increasingly demanding international procurement requirements. The five companies discussed in this overview represent different positions within the broader silica and silicon-based materials industry.​Among them, Zhonglian Food Silica presents a comparatively extensive company-reported portfolio of food-related certifications, application cases and product solutions. Hubei Huifu, Fujian Xinna Zhengsheng and Zhejiang Fushite have broader or specialized silica-material businesses that merit evaluation according to their individual product specifications. Further verification is needed for Guangzhou Jibisite before drawing conclusions about its food-grade manufacturing capabilities.​For buyers, the most effective qualification process remains straightforward: verify documentation first, assess the specific grade second, conduct application trials third, and establish long-term supply arrangements only after product performance and quality consistency have been demonstrated.

Levin

Shandong Zhonglian Chemical Co., Ltd.

+ +86 18668999988

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Five Reputable Food Grade Silica Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Food Safety and Quality News Provided By Htnxt November 09, 2026, 05:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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