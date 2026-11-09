Pok Violence: JAAC Demands Immediate Halt To Pakistani Forces' Crackdown On Civilians

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 9 (IANS) As violence against civilians intensifies in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) called on Pakistani authorities to immediately cease firing, the“unnecessary” use of force, and all actions aimed at intimidating civilian communities.

The remarks came after several people, including women and children, were killed and dozens of others were seriously injured after Pakistani security forces reportedly opened fire and carried out drone strikes against peaceful protesters in the Rawalakot region of the occupied territory.

Expressing grave concern over the tense situation in Rawalakot and surrounding areas, the JAAC said,“Peaceful participants in the sit-in are not enemies; they are our own people. Firing on civilians, intimidating communities through aerial means, and any unnecessary use of force must cease immediately.”

The Committee urged the authorities to return the bodies of those killed to their families without delay and provide formal condolences and appropriate support. It also called for immediate, safe and non-discriminatory medical treatment for all injured persons, and the restoration of mobile, internet and other essential communications in PoK.

“All deaths, injuries, arrests, allegations of unlawful force, armed activity or incitement should be examined through an independent, impartial, transparent and time-bound investigation. Its procedure, jurisdiction, arrangements for preserving evidence and protecting witnesses, and deadline for publication should be defined in writing in advance. No allegation should be presented as established fact without verifiable evidence,” JAAC stated.

Citing reports of another drone attack targeting a civilian residence in Rawalakot, the JAAC on Sunday said that the incident raised serious concerns over the safety of civilians,

“The reported use of explosive drones against civilian homes raises extremely serious concerns about the safety of residents and violations of international human rights law. The United Nations and international human rights organisations must urgently demand answers from the authorities and press for immediate measures to protect civilian lives,” it posted on X.

Meanwhile, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing, excessive use of force, and alleged drone attacks by security forces targeting peaceful protesters and residential areas in Rawalakot.

“One woman and one man were reportedly killed near the Bus Terminal, Mutialmara, Rawalakot. Umar Farooq Chowk is reportedly under attack, with allegations of heavy machine gun fire, drones, and mortar shelling. Drones are allegedly being used to drop explosive devices in civilian-populated areas. Two additional people, reportedly including a 10-year-old girl, have been killed, while several others sustained critical injuries,” the group stated.

The UKPNP called for an independent UN investigation and urged the establishment of an impartial international fact-finding mission into reported killings and human rights abuses by Pakistani authorities in PoK.