Kharge's Diwali Greeting Sparks Row Sanjay Saraogi Accuses Congress Of Appeasement Politics

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) BJP Bihar President, Sanjay Saraogi, on Monday criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his Diwali greetings, accusing the Congress of promoting appeasement politics and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Speaking to IANS, Saraogi said, "Blinded by the lure of vote-bank politics, the Congress has reached a point where it seeks to push its ugly appeasement politics even during this Sanatan festival, which celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The poison of hatred towards Hindus running through the veins of the Congress party is now openly reflected in the words of its leaders."

He further alleged that Kharge had insulted the faith of 110 crore Hindus by describing Diwali as the "Eid of happiness".

"By making such a statement about our auspicious festival, Diwali, Kharge is hurting the faith of 110 crore Hindus. This is a very low-level conspiracy by the Congress. The people of India will not tolerate this at any cost. Insulting Sanatan Dharma and our culture is not right, especially by connecting Diwali with Eid. If they have enough courage, they should connect Eid with Diwali as well. The people of this country will not tolerate this politics of appeasement," he told IANS.

Kharge's remarks on the occasion of Diwali have triggered a political controversy, with the BJP questioning his choice of words.

While extending Diwali greetings to the people, the Congress President described the festival as the "Eid of happiness", saying it was a celebration of joy that brought people together and provided an opportunity to meet family members and loved ones.

Kharge said Diwali was one of India's major festivals and was celebrated collectively by people. Describing it as a symbol of happiness, harmony and mutual goodwill, he said, "Diwali is the Eid of happiness, an Eid that lasts for many days."

In his message, Kharge also emphasised the need to maintain peace, remove mutual misunderstandings and strengthen national unity.

He said festivals provided an opportunity to bring people closer and promote social harmony and brotherhood.

However, his remarks drew criticism from the BJP, which accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics and turning a festive greeting into a political controversy.