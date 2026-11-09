Trump Considers Staying Neutral in Republican Race to Choose His Successor
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has indicated that he may avoid endorsing a candidate in the 2028 presidential election, raising the possibility of remaining neutral as Republicans prepare for the eventual leadership transition.
During an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, Trump was asked whether he intended to support a potential successor, offering an uncertain response before suggesting that avoiding involvement might be preferable.
“Probably. Not necessarily,” he responded, later adding, “Maybe I’m better off not getting involved.”
When questioned about possible candidates beyond Vice President JD Vance, Trump praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio, describing him as a capable figure who could seek the Republican nomination.
“Well, I think Marco’s great. I mean, he certainly loves it, and he’s doing great. He’s doing a fantastic job. The ones they think about, but there are many others, and I’d rather not mention their names. There’s some senators that are excellent. I know them all. I like them a lot,” he said.
Although Trump has not decided whether to support a particular contender, he emphasized that his endorsement could significantly influence the Republican nomination contest, pointing to his strong record of backing political candidates.
“I think it would play a big role if I did, because my endorsement capacity has been very strong,” he said.
The discussion comes after Republicans suffered substantial setbacks in Tuesday's midterm elections, prompting questions about the future of Trump's political influence and the durability of his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement once he leaves the White House.
Trump expressed confidence that the movement would remain influential beyond his presidency, arguing that its principles extend beyond his personal leadership.
“I think so, because MAGA is basically common sense,” he said.
He described the movement's priorities as including stronger border controls, military capabilities and economic expansion, while claiming that his administration had delivered unprecedented levels of national wealth.
“MAGA’s strong borders, good military … We have created wealth at a level that our country has never seen before,” he said.
Addressing the Republican Party's poor midterm performance, Trump partly blamed ineffective communication and what he described as “bad messaging”. He also maintained that public approval of his approach to the war with Iran remained “phenomenal”, despite several opinion polls suggesting a different picture.
The president rejected the suggestion that dissatisfaction with his economic policies was directly connected to the conflict with Iran, instead arguing that his administration had struggled to communicate its achievements effectively.
“It was bad messaging, maybe by me, but I would talk about it all the time. So I don’t know, how much can I talk about it,” he said.
Asked to clarify the communication problems, Trump suggested that his administration had failed to deliver its message convincingly to the electorate.
“We couldn’t get the word across,” he said, despite previously highlighting the numerous campaign rallies he had attended before the midterm elections.
Trump also criticized media organizations, accusing them of failing to give sufficient attention to favorable developments involving Republicans.
During an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, Trump was asked whether he intended to support a potential successor, offering an uncertain response before suggesting that avoiding involvement might be preferable.
“Probably. Not necessarily,” he responded, later adding, “Maybe I’m better off not getting involved.”
When questioned about possible candidates beyond Vice President JD Vance, Trump praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio, describing him as a capable figure who could seek the Republican nomination.
“Well, I think Marco’s great. I mean, he certainly loves it, and he’s doing great. He’s doing a fantastic job. The ones they think about, but there are many others, and I’d rather not mention their names. There’s some senators that are excellent. I know them all. I like them a lot,” he said.
Although Trump has not decided whether to support a particular contender, he emphasized that his endorsement could significantly influence the Republican nomination contest, pointing to his strong record of backing political candidates.
“I think it would play a big role if I did, because my endorsement capacity has been very strong,” he said.
The discussion comes after Republicans suffered substantial setbacks in Tuesday's midterm elections, prompting questions about the future of Trump's political influence and the durability of his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement once he leaves the White House.
Trump expressed confidence that the movement would remain influential beyond his presidency, arguing that its principles extend beyond his personal leadership.
“I think so, because MAGA is basically common sense,” he said.
He described the movement's priorities as including stronger border controls, military capabilities and economic expansion, while claiming that his administration had delivered unprecedented levels of national wealth.
“MAGA’s strong borders, good military … We have created wealth at a level that our country has never seen before,” he said.
Addressing the Republican Party's poor midterm performance, Trump partly blamed ineffective communication and what he described as “bad messaging”. He also maintained that public approval of his approach to the war with Iran remained “phenomenal”, despite several opinion polls suggesting a different picture.
The president rejected the suggestion that dissatisfaction with his economic policies was directly connected to the conflict with Iran, instead arguing that his administration had struggled to communicate its achievements effectively.
“It was bad messaging, maybe by me, but I would talk about it all the time. So I don’t know, how much can I talk about it,” he said.
Asked to clarify the communication problems, Trump suggested that his administration had failed to deliver its message convincingly to the electorate.
“We couldn’t get the word across,” he said, despite previously highlighting the numerous campaign rallies he had attended before the midterm elections.
Trump also criticized media organizations, accusing them of failing to give sufficient attention to favorable developments involving Republicans.
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