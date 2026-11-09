NVIDIA, Rebellions And SK Telecom Announce Collaboration To Advance Sovereign AI Infrastructure With NVIDIA Nvlink Fusion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Korean-Designed AI Processors and Models to Build on NVIDIA NVLink Fusion and MGX Infrastructure for Rack-Scale Inference

News Summary:



Rebellions plans to adopt NVIDIA NVLink Fusion to connect its next-generation R200 neural processing units to NVIDIA's open infrastructure platform for rack-scale inference.

SK Telecom plans to deploy these systems in its AI data center to support its vision for full-stack sovereign AI spanning infrastructure, proprietary models and public-facing services, including those under Korea's“AI for All” project. The collaboration, supported by Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT, aims to connect domestic semiconductor innovation with infrastructure for sovereign AI.



SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA, Rebellions and SK Telecom today announced a collaboration to advance Korea's sovereign AI infrastructure - using NVIDIA NVLink FusionTM to bring together NVIDIA's open infrastructure platform, Rebellions' Korean-designed AI processors and SK Telecom's AI data center, model and service capabilities.

As part of the agreement, Rebellions will use NVLink Fusion to connect its Rebel R200 neural processing units (NPUs) to the NVIDIA platform, and harness the NVIDIA MGXTM rack architecture for rack-scale system development. SK Telecom plans to deploy these systems, drawing on its AI data center operations expertise, proprietary models and services.

Supported by Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT), the collaboration aims to support AI services tailored to Korea's language, industries and priorities, connecting Korean semiconductor development with the systems and operational capabilities needed to deliver AI at scale.

“Korea has the talent, technology and industrial ambition to become a world leader in AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“Sovereign AI gives nations the power to turn their language, culture and expertise into intelligence. With NVLink Fusion, Korea's chipmakers can connect their custom ASICs to NVIDIA's AI factory platform, tightly coupling their processors with NVIDIA compute to run AI workloads. Together with MSIT, Rebellions and SK Telecom, we're building the computing foundation for Korea to produce its own intelligence and power its next industrial revolution.”

“Today's announcement marks a turning point, opening a new chapter for sovereign AI by connecting Korea's AI silicon and models with global systems technology,” said Sunghyun Park, cofounder and CEO of Rebellions.“By integrating Rebellions' purpose-built silicon and system design with NVIDIA's NVLink Fusion, high-speed interconnects and rack-scale design expertise, and SKT's model and data center operations capabilities, we will deliver low-latency and energy-efficient inference for frontier models at scale. As a leading Korean AI silicon startup, we will lead the charge to establish Korean technology as a core pillar powering AI worldwide.”

“This collaboration is meaningful in that it validates the potential of next-generation sovereign AI infrastructure by combining global AI infrastructure technology with Korean AI semiconductors,” said Jung Jai-hun, president and CEO of SK Telecom.“By linking SKT's AI data centers, proprietary AI models including A.X K2, and public-facing AI services developed under the 'AI for All' project, we will strengthen our full-stack sovereign AI competitiveness and contribute to the growth of Korea's AI ecosystem.”

Scaling Silicon Innovation With NVIDIA's Open Infrastructure Platform

NVLink Fusion extends NVIDIA's vertically integrated, horizontally open AI platform to custom XPUs. It enables chipmakers to combine specialized silicon with NVIDIA's high-bandwidth, low-latency scale-up networking and established infrastructure ecosystem, helping improve performance, reduce deployment risk and accelerate time to market.

Rebellions is developing its next-generation R200 NPU, optimized for low-latency and energy-efficient inference using frontier models, including multitrillion-parameter mixture-of-experts models. Through NVLink Fusion, Rebellions will connect its R200 NPUs within a rack through NVIDIA NVLink TM scale-up networking.

The NVIDIA MGX rack architecture and reference designs will support development of the systems, while the MGX ecosystem gives Rebellions access to an established supply chain of original design manufacturers and component suppliers.

Connecting Infrastructure, Models and Services

SK Telecom brings experience building and operating AI data centers, alongside its proprietary foundation models and public-facing AI services. Building on its long-standing collaboration with NVIDIA in AI development and sovereign infrastructure, SK Telecom plans to connect these capabilities and deploy them in its AI data center using the standardized MGX rack architecture to deliver full-stack sovereign AI.

The MGX rack architecture provides a foundation for GPU and NPU systems to share data center design elements, including rack footprint, power delivery and cooling. This approach can support infrastructure planning alongside Rebellions' processor and system development.

The companies plan to develop an approach to disaggregated inference, assigning different stages of AI response generation to the processor architecture best suited to each task. Their planned work includes using NVIDIA GPUs for prefill and Rebellions NPUs for decode to improve inference throughput and power efficiency.

SK Telecom plans to connect this infrastructure with its proprietary foundation models and public-facing services, including those under the government's AI for All project, to advance its full-stack sovereign AI strategy.

Supporting Sovereign AI Infrastructure With NVLink Fusion

MSIT is supporting collaboration between NVIDIA and Korean NPU companies, beginning with Rebellions and SK Telecom, to strengthen Korea's sovereign AI infrastructure.

“This collaboration with NVIDIA marks a significant step forward, as it enables Korean-developed NPUs to enter the computing infrastructure market alongside NVIDIA, a global leader in AI computing, through NVLink Fusion,” said Bae Kyung-hoon, Korea Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Science and Information and Communication Technologies.“The government will actively support this collaboration to deliver tangible results and further advance cooperation with NVIDIA across a range of areas, including physical AI and securing GPU supply.”

By connecting Korean-developed processors and models with NVIDIA infrastructure and SK Telecom's data center expertise, the companies aim to establish a foundation for sovereign AI services across Korea's public and private sectors.

Availability

Rebellions' R200 systems are expected to be ready for deployment in 2028.

About Rebellions

Rebellions develops inference accelerators for enterprises and nations, bringing together computing performance, energy efficiency and supply chain resilience. Its flagship Rebel100TM is built specifically for inference, with a focus on maximizing performance relative to both cost and power use. A chiplet architecture supports demanding AI workloads, complemented by a full software stack built entirely on open-source technologies and open standards.

Rebellions has commercial deployments in enterprise and government environments and helps organizations and countries build AI infrastructure they can own and control. Based in South Korea and operating in the United States, the company is backed by Aramco, Arm, Kindred Ventures, KT, Mirae Asset Group, Samsung, SK Hynix and SK Telecom.

Learn more at .

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom has been a leader in telecommunications since 1984. Today, the company drives innovation across the full-stack AI ecosystem-encompassing infrastructure, models, and services-to create value for industries, customers, and society.

For more information, visit .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Allie Courtney

Enterprise PR

NVIDIA Corporation

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Jeongin Kim

PR Manager

Rebellions

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HyperM (PR Agency for Rebellions)

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Corporate Communications

SK Telecom

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SK Telecom Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the planned development, integration and deployment of AI infrastructure and systems, expected performance and benefits, and future collaboration and business plans, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including technological and operational challenges, availability of necessary resources, and other factors described in SK Telecom's reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, SK Telecom undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

NVIDIA Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: expectations with respect to growth, performance, availability, and benefits of NVIDIA's products, services and technologies, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA's ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on NVIDIA's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at