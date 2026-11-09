Katseye's Lara Raj Celebrates Deepavali In Her Grandmother's Sari: She Is With Me In Spirit

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Singer Lara Raj of global girl group Katseye celebrated Deepavali by embracing a family tradition.

Taking to social media, Lara shared a picture of herself dressed in her grandmother's sari, saying she wore it to feel her presence in spirit.

“Happy Deepavali! Wearing my grandma's sari so she is with me in spirit! Love and light to all,” Lara wrote in the caption.

Lara Raj, is an American singer. In 2024, she made her debut as a member of Katseye, a girl group formed through the 2023 reality show Dream Academy created by Hybe and Geffen Records.

Lara's mother is a Bharatnatyam dance teacher and chef, while her father is a businessman. Her older sister, Rhea, is a singer-songwriter with whom she learned how to produce music and shared a love for creating music.

Katseye has six members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung. The group's formation process was later chronicled in the Netflix docuseries Pop Star Academy: Katseye, which recounted the audition process, intensive training, and formation of the group.

Katseye debuted in June 2024 with the single "Debut", followed by their breakthrough single, "Touch". They released their first extended play (EP), SIS (Soft Is Strong), later that year.

In April 2025, they released "Gnarly" which served as the lead single for their second EP, Beautiful Chaos.

The EP's second single "Gabriela," peaked within the top 40 of the Hot 100 and earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, with the group also being nominated for Best New Artist at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Katseye is recognized for their distinctive fashion identity, prominently drawing influence from Y2K fashion.

Katseye includes the first Indian, Filipina, Latina, and Black artists to be signed under Hybe: Lara, Sophia, Daniela, and Manon, respectively. Musically, Katseye has cited the Pussycat Dolls, Spice Girls, and Le Sserafim as influences.