Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar's Horror Thriller 'Demonte Colony 3' To Now Hit Screens For Pongal Next Year

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) The makers of director Ajay Gnanamuthu's eagerly awaited horror thriller 'Demonte Colony 3', featuring actors Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead, have announced that their film will now hit screens worldwide for Pongal next year.

For the unaware, the makers had first announced that film would release on September 11 this year. They had then announced that the film would hit a day earlier on September 10. However, now, they have announced that it will hit screens for Pongal next year.

Actor Arulnithi took to his social media timelines to share the release date announcement poster. He wrote, "Mark your calendars! The countdown to hell has begun. Your nightmare awaits this Pongal. #DemonteColony3

#DemonteColony3fromPongal."

significantly, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has already cleared the film for release with an 'A' certificate.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu, who had taken to his social media timelines to share the update, had then said, "The darkness is back. #DemonteColony3 Officially Censored 'A'. Not for the faint-hearted. Brace yourself. The darkness returns on September 10."

The makers of the film had, in April this year, announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Producer Sudhan Sundarm of Passion Studios had then said,“A director's craftsmanship is not merely defined by narrative finesse or technical prowess, but equally by the discipline and commitment to deliver a project within its stipulated timeframe. 'Demonte Colony 3' has been mounted on an expansive scale."

"The film has been shot across diverse international and domestic locations, including Portugal, Malta, Leh–Ladakh, and Chennai. Given the magnitude of its star cast and technical ensemble, completing the production within schedule could have proven exceedingly arduous for any filmmaker. I was, in fact, prepared to extend both the shooting timeline and the budget, having been thoroughly captivated by the manner in which the film was taking shape. Nevertheless, director Ajay Gnanamuthu demonstrated exemplary discipline and punctuality, ensuring that the entire shoot was wrapped as planned within 80 days,” he informed.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu had, at the time of wrapping up shooting, said,“It is indeed a privilege for a franchise like 'Demonte Colony' to be supported by such a proficient producer. The journey of creating 'Demonte Colony 3' has been immensely fulfilling. Even the most demanding challenges appeared seamless, owing to the consistent and magnanimous support of the production team. Arulnithi's conviction and dedication to the process were particularly inspiring. The technical crew and the entire cast stood as steadfast pillars, enabling us to complete the shoot within the planned 80-day schedule."

The director had gone on to add, "'The Demonte Colony' franchise has transcended linguistic and regional boundaries, earning widespread appreciation across audiences. With the third instalment, we have endeavoured to cater to a global viewership, ensuring that the film resonates beyond conventional limits.”

Apart from Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the film will also feature actors Antti Jaaskelainen, Guru Somasundaram, GM Kumar, Muthukumar, SreeKumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Kathir, Ashiq Hussain, Sarjano Khaliand Archana Ravichandran among others.

Sam CS has scored the music for this film, while Sivakumar Vijayan has captured its haunting visuals. Kumaresh D has sharpened the narrative with his crisp editing.