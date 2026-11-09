Chennai's Air Quality Deteriorates After Diwali, AQI Surges To 159 Despite Rain

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) Air pollution levels in Chennai have risen sharply following Diwali celebrations, with the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 159, raising concerns over deteriorating air quality despite intermittent rainfall during the festivities.

Several parts of the city recorded significantly higher pollution levels, with Royapuram emerging as the worst-affected locality, registering an AQI of 238, which falls under the 'Poor' category.

According to air quality monitoring data, Perungudi recorded an AQI of 175, followed by Manali at 168, Kodungaiyur at 166 and Arumbakkam at 165.

These readings indicate a substantial increase in pollution across several residential and industrial neighbourhoods. The surge in pollution levels comes in the wake of widespread bursting of firecrackers during Diwali, which was celebrated with considerable enthusiasm across Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai, celebrations began on Wednesday, with residents bursting firecrackers in several neighbourhoods. The festivities continued through Thursday, with families gathering to exchange sweets, wear new clothes and participate in traditional celebrations.

Although intermittent rainfall was reported in several parts of the city, it did little to discourage residents from bursting firecrackers.

Many took advantage of breaks in the showers to continue the celebrations, particularly during the evening hours between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The latest pollution figures also indicate a sharp deterioration in Chennai's air quality compared with the corresponding period last year.

The city's average AQI stood at 56 on November 6 and 74 on November 7 last year, reflecting relatively better atmospheric conditions.

This year's reading of 159 represents a considerable increase, highlighting the impact of festive emissions on the urban environment.

An AQI between 101 and 200 falls under the moderate category under India's air quality classification, while readings between 201 and 300 are categorised as poor.

Elevated pollution levels can cause breathing discomfort, particularly among children, elderly people and individuals suffering from asthma or other respiratory ailments.

The deterioration has triggered concern among residents, especially in densely populated localities where pollution levels were already relatively high.

While firecracker emissions are believed to have contributed significantly to the increase, weather conditions and the accumulation of pollutants may also influence air quality.

The latest readings have once again highlighted the challenges Chennai faces in balancing traditional festive celebrations with the need to protect public health and maintain cleaner air.