IT Max Global Brings Business Leaders Together In Lagos To Explore The Future Of AI-Powered Customer Experience

Executive roundtable in Lagos explores how AI, CRM and omnichannel technologies can help businesses deliver smarter, more connected customer experiences

IT Max Global hosted a gathering of senior business and technology leaders in Lagos for CX Forward Lagos. The exclusive executive roundtable organised by the UAE-headquartered premier innovation and IT service provider was aimed at helping organisations in Nigeria explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can transform customer experience, drive business performance, and translate these capabilities into practical business outcomes. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held under the theme Reinventing Customer Experience with AI, the event at Eko Hotel Lagos brought together executives from sectors including banking and financial services, insurance, telecommunications, government, utilities, energy, real estate and hospitality to discuss the opportunities and challenges shaping customer experience transformation in Nigeria.

Discussions focused on how organisations can move beyond fragmented customer service channels and disconnected systems by integrating AI, customer relationship management (CRM) and omnichannel contact centre solutions. The conversation also explored the growing role of conversational, generative, and agentic AI in enabling more personalised and proactive customer engagement.

A central theme of the roundtable was the human element in an AI-enabled future, with participants raising questions about how automation could affect human interaction and customer experience. Naji Salameh, Founder and CEO of IT Max Global, emphasised that AI should be deployed strategically where it adds genuine value, rather than replacing human interaction altogether. Implemented in this way, AI complements human capabilities, improves efficiency, and enhances customer experience while preserving the human touch that customers continue to value.

Commenting on the event, Salameh said:“Customer experience is no longer just a function of customer service; it is a business-wide priority. The organisations that win are those whose systems, data and processes work as one, delivering a consistent and valuable experience at every touchpoint.

“AI is what makes this possible at scale. It can automate routine interactions, empower service teams, anticipate customer needs, and sharpen decision-making. But AI should complement people, not replace them. The real value comes from applying it where it makes a genuine difference, while keeping the human touch where it matters most. Nigerian businesses are well placed to lead in this space. Through CX Forward Lagos, we aim to help organisations in Nigeria translate these capabilities into practical business outcomes.”

During the event, IT Max Global showcased customer success stories that demonstrate the measurable business impact of integrated CX solutions across the Middle East.

For a UAE-based real estate firm, IT Max Global deployed an omnichannel contact centre integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM. The solution contributed to a 400% increase in revenue and a 30% improvement in agent productivity.

For a regional healthcare brand, an integrated CRM and contact centre solution helped convert 65% of inbound calls into booked appointments across the group.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UAE, IT Max Global is an award-winning, ISO-certified technology solutions provider operating across the Middle East and Africa. Its portfolio includes AI, customer experience management, CRM and enterprise applications, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, analytics, and managed IT services.

By combining integrated technology capabilities with deep regional expertise, IT Max Global enables organisations to modernise their operations, elevate customer engagement and turn digital transformation into measurable business results.