KTR Hits Out At Musi Project As Karnataka Releases Drought Relief Aid

KTR Criticizes Telangana Government Over Musi Riverfront Project

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy-led government of prioritising the Musi Riverfront Beautification project at a time when Telangana is struggling with drought conditions. In a post on X, KTR alleged that the state government held public hearings without any genuine participation of the public. He further added that project bids were called even before a Detailed Project Report (DPR) existed.

"Public hearing without the public. Project bids being called without a DPR (Detailed Project Report). And the irony of it is“Beautification” in the middle of a drought. If this ain't Tughlak Govt, wonder what to call it?" he questioned.

Public hearing without public Project bids being called without a DPR (Detailed Project Report) And the irony of it is“Beautification” in the middle of a drought If this ain't Tughlak Govt, wonder what to call it? #MusiLoot - KTR (@KTRBRS) November 9, 2026

Karnataka Government Announces Drought Relief Measures

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara launched the disbursement of the first instalment of interim input subsidy to farmers affected by crop losses due to drought during the 2026 monsoon season.

Under the relief package, eligible farmers will receive Rs 2,500 as the first instalment of the total Rs 5,000 assistance announced by the state government, subject to a maximum of two hectares. The remaining amount will be released within the next three weeks.

"This is only the first instalment. Once drought-relief assistance under the NDRF is released by the Union Government, we will take steps to disburse the remaining amount due to farmers in accordance with the revised norms. Providing necessary assistance to drought-affected farmers remains a priority for the State Government," Parameshwara said.

Drought Impact and Statistics

The state government has also declared 226 taluks drought-affected following a significant rainfall deficit during the monsoon season. Between June 1 and September 30, Karnataka received 551 mm of rainfall against the normal 852 mm, recording a deficit of 35 per cent. The deficit was 41 per cent in South Interior Karnataka, 42 per cent in North Interior Karnataka, 38 per cent in the Malnad region and 28 per cent in Coastal Karnataka.

Against the state's sowing target of 84.10 lakh hectares, crops were sown across 69.57 lakh hectares. A joint survey by the Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture Departments found that crops across 57.93 lakh hectares had been affected, accounting for 83.26 per cent of the total sown area. The estimated economic loss due to the drought has been pegged at Rs 62,481.88 crore. Considering the extent of crop damage, the state government has sought Rs 22,400.58 crore in financial assistance from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). (ANI)

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