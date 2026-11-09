Rs 4,000 Bill Turns Into Nightmare: Lucknow Petrol Pump Worker Dragged By Car For 1 Km, CCTV Video Goes Viral

A petrol pump employee was dragged for nearly a kilometre along a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow after he tried to stop a car whose occupants fled without paying for fuel.

After the passengers left him hurt on the road, the worker was taken to a private hospital for medical attention. Since then, a CCTV footage of the startling incident has gone popular on social media.

The incident happened at the GS Filling Station in the CG City neighborhood of Lucknow. The car's occupants tried to leave without paying for the fuel they had filled up at the gas station. An employee at the gas station attempted to stop the car, but the people inside seized his hand and drove off, pulling him down the highway.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

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गोसाईगंज क्षेत्र में जीएस पेट्रोल पंप पर हुई घटना, बिना नंबर की काली कार 4 हजार का पेट्रोल डलवा कर हुई फरार

बिना पैसे दिए फरार हो रही गाड़ी को रोकने में कर्मचारी पहुंचा ट्रामा सेंटर,पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद @lkopolice @DCP_South Sumit Shrivastav (@Shivmay05) November 8, 2026

Before the car's passengers left the injured employee on the road, he was dragged for over a kilometer. After that, he was sent to a private hospital to receive care.

Social media users have seen CCTV footage of the incident, which shows the gas station worker being pulled down the road while the vehicle kept going.