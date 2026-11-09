Ukraine's 7Th Air Assault Corps Receives Over 50 Types Of Drones, 40 Ground Robotic Systems This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Denys Poliachenko, head of the Unmanned Systems Department of the 7th Air Assault Corps, told this to Ukrinform on the occasion of Air Assault Forces Day.

"Throughout 2026, units within the 7th Air Assault Corps have added more than 50 types of drones and over 40 types of ground robotic systems to their arsenal," he said.

According to Poliachenko, the most significant results on the battlefield have been achieved through the use of middle strike-class drones, as well as the FP-2, Hornet, Baton, Chaklun and Blyskavka drones.

Air Assault Forces most in need of riflemen

He noted that these drones regularly strike the rear areas and logistics of Russian forces, disrupting the enemy's supply lines to troops on the front line.

Ukraine celebrated Air Assault Forces Day on November 8.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces