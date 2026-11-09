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Deadly Militant Attack Leaves Over 50 Dead In Ethiopia


Date: 2026-11-09 12:06:19

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

More than 50 people have been killed in an attack by armed militants on the settlement of Daleti in western Ethiopia, the Borkena news portal reported, citing regional police.

According to the authorities, the dead include 21 civilians, 18 members of regional security forces and 13 local militia fighters.

The attack took place early on November 5. Armed men stormed the settlement at around 5:00 a.m. local time, catching security forces by surprise.

The violence prompted some residents to flee their homes. Regional officials said they were able to return once the situation had stabilised.

Representatives of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) have not yet commented on allegations of involvement in the attack.

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AzerNews

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