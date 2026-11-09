Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation, Monash University

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Dr. Lauren Chalk (she/her) is a museum professional and researcher. A recent PhD graduate, her dissertation examined critical heritage practices, new museology, cultural justice and diasporic cultural expressions.

Dr. Chalk's work centers on advocating for the histories and lived experiences of minoritised communities, as reflected in her curatorial and operational roles in community museums.

Her previous experience spans various cultural heritage and arts institutions, including the Queensland Holocaust Museum, Jewish Museum London, Mall Galleries, Science Museum London and the UCL Institute of Archaeology.

Currently, Dr. Chalk is a Research Fellow at the Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation (Monash University). She is leading the Monash Initiative for Rapid Research into Antisemitism or MIRRA.

–present Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation, Monash University

Experience