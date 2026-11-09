Over 2,500 Flee Villages In Sudan's North Darfur State As Insecurity Worsens - IOM

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KHARTOUM/ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (NNN-Anadolu) -- An estimated 2,510 people have fled five villages in Sudan's North Darfur state amid worsening insecurity, with most affected families crossing into neighbouring Chad, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Sunday.

IOM said the displacement occurred in Um Baru locality and that security conditions remained unstable.

The latest movement followed earlier waves of displacement in the same locality.

IOM previously said that 1,150 people fled four villages between Oct 29 and 31, following the displacement of another 895 people from three villages earlier in October.

Separately, the agency said 115 people fled Al-Farshaya village in South Kordofan's Dilling locality on Saturday.

Most affected families moved to other locations within the locality.

Earlier, IOM and the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, warned in a joint statement that severe funding shortages could leave millions of people displaced by Sudan's war without emergency shelter and essential household supplies.

Around 8.6 million people remain displaced within Sudan, while more than 4.6 million have fled across borders, the agencies said.

Clashes have intensified across North, West and South Kordofan since last year.

The war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began in April 2023 and has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

--NNN-ANADOLU