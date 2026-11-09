Georgia's New Enterprise Registrations Rise 35% In August 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The number of newly registered enterprises in Georgia increased by 35.1% year-on-year in August 2026, reaching 6,261.

This is according to data released by National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) on September 30.

Geostat also reported that turnover of Value Added Tax (VAT) payers used in its rapid GDP estimates reached 16.8 billion lari ($6.4 billion) in August 2026, up 12.1% year-on-year.

According to Trend 's calculations, back-calculating from the reported 35.1% growth rate implies approximately 4,634 new enterprises were registered in August 2025, putting the estimated year-on-year increase at around 1,627 registrations.

Monthly VAT turnover growth rates varied across 2026, according to Geostat's data. Growth stood at 5.9% in January, reached 13.4% in March, stood at 8.7% in May, reached 14% in June and was 12.1% in August. According to Trend 's calculations, the average of the eight monthly growth rates was approximately 11%, with the rates ranging across an 8.1-percentage-point span.

In July 2026 the number of newly registered enterprises had stood at 7,027, up 14.1% year-on-year, while VAT payers' turnover reached 17.7 billion lari ($6.7 billion), up 12.6%. As of 1 July 2026, Georgia had more than 1.13 million registered entities, of which approximately 281,000 were active.