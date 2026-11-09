Ahead Of Black Friday 2026, Quasarmd Spotlights Its Full-Body Red Light Therapy Mat For At-Home Wellness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The flexible full-body design combines 2,052 LEDs with 660nm red and 850nm near-infrared light for convenient home-use sessions.

Yorba Linda, California, USA, Nov. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of Black Friday and the holiday shopping season, QuasarMD is highlighting its Full-Body Red Light Therapy Mat, a featured product in its home-wellness lineup. Designed for quiet evenings, post-exercise downtime and everyday self-care, the flexible, wraparound mat offers a practical way to incorporate light-based wellness technology into familiar routines.









As consumers consider premium wellness products ahead of Black Friday, convenience and everyday usability remain important purchase considerations. Unlike stationary light panels that may require repositioning, the QuasarMD mat can be used while reclining on a suitable flat surface, without requiring a dedicated treatment area.

According to QuasarMD's product specifications, the mat features 2,052 LEDs: 1,026 emitting 660nm visible red light and 1,026 emitting 850nm near-infrared light. Both wavelengths have been studied in photobiomodulation research, but findings for specific applications do not establish clinical outcomes for this device. Experiences may vary with settings, usage and individual circumstances.









Measuring approximately 71 inches in length, the mat is designed to fit into a wind-down after work, a quiet moment after exercise or a consistent self-care routine. Users should follow the product's operating instructions, recommended session guidance and safety precautions.

For holiday shoppers interested in home wellness, the mat brings together broad-area coverage, dual-wavelength LEDs and a flexible format. QuasarMD positions the product as an addition to established wellness habits, not a replacement for sleep, exercise or professional medical care.









Full product details, current pricing, usage guidance and any Black Friday promotional terms are available at .









About QuasarMD

Founded in 2004, QuasarMD is a light therapy and wellness technology brand with more than two decades of experience in research, development, and product innovation. With a mission to make advanced wellness technologies accessible for everyday use, QuasarMD combines science-driven innovation, precision engineering, and user-centered design to bring professional-inspired beauty and recovery solutions into the home.

Its expanding product portfolio integrates red and near-infrared light therapy, cryotherapy, thermotherapy, and electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), addressing a wide range of beauty, relaxation, and recovery needs. From LED facial devices to full-body red light therapy mats and targeted recovery solutions, QuasarMD focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality wellness experiences that fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles.

With an international presence and a continued commitment to quality, research, and innovation, QuasarMD strives to empower consumers to take a more proactive approach to personal wellness.

For more information, visit







CONTACT: QuasarMD Marketing Team,...