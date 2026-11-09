ASTS Stock Rebounds Overnight Ahead Of Earnings - CEO Touts Satellite Progress As Blacklift Rocket Reveal Nears



CEO Abel Avellan highlighted production through BlueBird 51 and promoted Thursday's Blacklift rocket unveiling in New York.

The Firefly agreements exceed $1.3 billion, including $400 million in upfront cash, 10 million to 14 million shares and additional engine and engineering payments. Third-quarter revenue is expected to reach $46 million, up about 46% sequentially and more than double year-earlier revenue.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) shares rebounded more than 1% overnight ahead of Monday's earnings as CEO Abel Avellan highlighted progress in satellite production and promoted Thursday's unveiling of the company's Blacklift rocket.

ASTS stock rallied 7% to $32.33 on Friday but still finished the week down 21%, its worst weekly decline since July.

BlueBird Progress Sets Stage For Blacklift Reveal

Avellan highlighted AST's satellite-production progress ahead of the Blacklift unveiling, with manufacturing advancing through BlueBird 51 in Midland, Texas.“We are done waiting. We are on to satellite 51 - the largest spacecrafts ever in LEO! and we are not stopping,” he said on X. He added:“Blacklift: built for BlueBird, built to fly!”

The reusable, 20-ton rocket is designed to carry up to five BlueBird satellites per launch, starting in late 2028. AST will also continue using external providers, with agreements covering more than 100 satellites expected to deploy during 2027 and 2028.

Firefly Aerospace (FLY) will supply 27 Miranda engines and nine vacuum-variant Vira engines for the first three rockets. AST will receive manufacturing rights, while Firefly retains ownership of the engine intellectual property.“The Miranda engine will allow us to leapfrog the traditional five-to-ten-year development cycle as we build Blacklift,” AST President Scott Wisniewski said.

The agreements exceed $1.3 billion, including $800 million upfront through $400 million in cash and 10 million to 14 million Class A shares. AST will also pay $250 million for engines and $250 million over three years for engineering support.

Firefly expects the deal to support expanded production, engineering and testing capacity.

ASTS Q3 Preview

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, revenue is expected to climb about 46% to $46 million from $31.52 million. The GAAP loss per share is forecast to narrow to $0.45 from $0.77, according to Koyfin. Meanwhile, EBITDA loss is expected to widen to $92.49 million from $87.53 million, and EBIT loss narrows to $148.95 million from $297.58 million.

On a year-over-year basis, revenue is expected to more than double to $46 million from $21.85 million. However, the loss per share is forecast to widen to $0.49 from $0.28, and the EBITDA loss is expected to increase to $87 million from $53 million, according to Fiscal AI.

ASTS Service Rollout Is Near-Term Test

Monday's results will also put AST's cash position, launch plans and service rollout in focus as it takes on the Blacklift commitments.

In August, AST reported more than $3.7 billion in pro forma cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. It had raised $1.15 billion in gross proceeds through a July convertible-note offering and maintained its 2026 revenue forecast of $150 million to $200 million.

In October, AST said it aimed to begin initial, intermittent coverage before year-end in the U.S., Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, further satellite deployments are expected to make coverage available for longer periods and more frequently as the company works toward continuous service.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, ASTS sentiment flipped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' levels a week ago amid 'normal' message volume.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of November 9 | Source: Stocktwits

One user, discussing earnings and the New York rocket event, said,“It is not an exaggeration to say I'm both excited and somewhat terrified.”

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Another user said,“In-house rockets = good, but management needs to stop burning cash and capping about satellite numbers.”

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ASTS stock has declined 55% year-to-date.

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