'We Kind Of Beat Ourselves': Carrick Rues Avoidable Defensive Errors After United's Dramatic Draw Against Villa

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, Nov 9 (IANS) Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick attributed his side's failure to secure a Premier League victory against Aston Villa to a series of preventable defensive lapses, despite witnessing his team recover from two-goal deficits twice to claim a dramatic 4-4 draw at Old Trafford.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Carrick expressed frustration at the goals conceded in quick succession, insisting that United had controlled large periods of the contest but had made life unnecessarily difficult for themselves.

“We kind of beat ourselves a little bit with the moments really that we're giving away and goals that we're giving away in tight clusters that are making it a lot more difficult. It's hard enough anyway, but making it a lot more difficult than it should be.

“Football is about moments, football is about what happens in both boxes in the end, but I think you take [out] the moments that are totally avoidable goals that we're giving away, I actually thought we played pretty well and were the better team for the most part, and I'm disappointed that we still haven't won the game, to be truthful,” Carrick said.

United endured a disastrous opening at Old Trafford, conceding twice inside the first four minutes through Alysson and Nicolas Jackson. Although Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty and Youri Tielemans restored parity before half-time, the hosts again found themselves chasing the game after John McGinn's spot-kick and Leon Goretzka's goal put Villa 4-2 ahead.

Carrick's men eventually salvaged a point through late strikes from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu, whose 96th-minute header completed an extraordinary comeback. However, the result extended United's wait for a Premier League win since August and left them in the relegation zone after 10 matches.

Despite the defensive shortcomings, Carrick felt his team's overall performance deserved a better outcome, pointing to their work without possession and the sustained pressure they applied on Villa.

“I thought we had most of the pressure. I thought we defended well, pressed well. We just gave them the moments that shape the game in some ways, and then finished strongly and took something out of the game, but still disappointment that we haven't actually won it.”

With the international break approaching, Carrick was also asked whether the performance and the late recovery offered enough encouragement for United to build on. The head coach remained positive about the team's underlying display but acknowledged that their inability to manage crucial passages of matches required immediate attention.

“Yeah, 100 per cent, yeah. I think there's more than enough. Goals change games and you've got to deal with it, and it's part of something we have to improve on drastically, but there's more than enough. We're just making it too difficult for ourselves at the moment in certain times.”

The result also brought renewed questions about Carrick's position amid United's difficult start to the campaign. Asked whether he anticipated discussions with the club hierarchy regarding his future, the head coach offered a brief response, shifting the focus towards the team's immediate responsibility.

“I'm quite clear with what direction the club needs to go in, and it's got to win games.”