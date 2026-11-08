Police Officer Beaten To Death In Theni During Diwali Celebrations Four Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) In a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns over law and order in Tamil Nadu, a police Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) was allegedly beaten to death by a group of intoxicated youths during Diwali celebrations at Samadharmapuram in Theni district. The incident occurred late on Sunday night.

The deceased officer, identified as Senthil Kumar, sustained critical injuries after being attacked by the group following an altercation over Diwali celebrations on a public road.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when a group of youths allegedly blocked a road, burst firecrackers and engaged in activities involving the recording of social media reels.

An argument reportedly broke out between the youths and the police officer, following which members of the group allegedly assaulted him.

Senthil Kumar suffered severe injuries in the attack and was rushed to hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the medical facility.

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the incident and launched an investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the fatal assault and identify others who may have been involved.

Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Gautham visited the scene and reviewed the situation with senior officers.

Investigators have collected CCTV footage from the surrounding area to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine the roles of those involved.

Additional police personnel were deployed in Samadharmapuram throughout the night to prevent further disturbances and maintain law and order.

The killing of a serving police officer during Diwali celebrations has triggered widespread shock and concern over the safety of personnel performing their duties.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a major security breach at Thekkampatti jail in Theni district, where 17 undertrial prisoners escaped on October 26 after allegedly attacking prison personnel.

All 17 were subsequently brought back into custody. Nine prison personnel were suspended, while the state government constituted a high-level committee headed by retired DGP J.K. Tripathy to examine security lapses and recommend corrective measures.

The two incidents have brought policing and security arrangements in Theni under renewed scrutiny.